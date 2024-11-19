Kelly Ripa behind the scenes: What she’s really like on LIVE

Fans may wonder what a big star like Kelly Ripa or her husband, Mark Consuelos, are like behind the scenes as they film their show Live with Kelly and Mark.

One fan shared her experience at a taping for a LIVE show that many may never see because of a possible holiday preemption.

LIVE, which typically films three days a week, is getting ready with some shows that will air over the holidays.

Christaline Pena, a TikTok user, shared her behind-the-scenes experience with a recent taping of a future show for LIVE, which she said may never see the air.

Kelly has worked in front of audiences for decades, beginning with All My Children and continuing with Live with Kelly and Mark, but what is she like in person?

Christaline shared on TikTok why she feels that Live with Kelly and Mark and Kelly Ripa are one of her “top picks.”

How does Kelly and her show meet an audience member’s expectations?

A TikTok user shared her experience at a taping of Live with Kelly and Mark for a future episode. She had a blast with fun and engaging Kelly Ripa, who loves interacting with fans.

LIVE allows you to have your phones out to film, which The View does not allow, and Christaline documented her whole experience with a TikTok video.

She had several good things to say about Kelly and Mark and their behind-the-scenes actions.

She said that both Kelly and Mark are super interactive with the live audience. Instead of disengaging during commercial breaks or set changes, the couple connected to the audience.

According to the TikTok user, Kelly asked the audience members questions, took the time to answer them, and even told stories.

Kelly and Mark are here happy to pose for pictures when asked, and they showed no hesitation about it, proving exactly how nice they are in real life.

One fact brought up was that Kelly is tiny in person. Fans even commented on the TikTok post about Kelly’s size.

One fan said, “She is so tiny right…” The fan who shot the video confirmed and said, “She really is little!! I was like omgsh adorable lol.”

The fan ended her video by calling LIVE one of her “top picks” for a live show taping.

Other fans say LIVE needs a name change

The fan went to the taping for the Black Friday, November 29, 2024, Live with Kelly and Mark show featuring Ben Stiller as a guest.

Fans say LIVE’s name needs a change since this pre-recorded show was for a future date.

LIVE is usually taped three days a week, with the last two shows pre-recorded so Kelly and Mark can work on other projects or take time off.

A fan said, “They should rename the show taped with Kelly & Mark.” The videographer explained how the show tapings work so Kelly and Mark can have extra time off.



As Monsters and Critics have reported, Kelly is getting close to retirement. If they have to work a three-day week to prolong her stay on the air, then let’s quickly complain about the show’s name.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.