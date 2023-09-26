Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos ripped over expensive detail in recent share

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, went to the University of Michigan over the weekend, though their trip wasn’t met with all smiles.

Their son Joaquin currently goes to school there, and they stopped by for a good Michigan football game.

However, the stars of Live with Kelly and Mark were criticized over one expensive detail in their post: their expensive seats.

Rather than sitting in regular seats, the two were spotted in a stadium box for the game.

Stadium box seats are much more expensive and are more highly sought after compared to standard seats.

While there are several photos in the set, some fans focused on photo number two, which showed the couple posing in their box.

“Sit in seats like everyone else! Seriously those seats should go to parents of a kid on the team,” one user wrote.

Many disagreed with the user and insisted that it wasn’t a big deal that Kelly and Mark sat in the stadium box.

“Those seats cost money and nobody is going … to give them away to even the parents of players,” one user reasoned.

Another spoke up in their defense, noting, “Seriously? They can sit where they want! I’m sure they were invited by a booster or administrator.”

Still, others agreed and even said that they should have donated the stadium box seats to a parent.

“Seriously yes donate the seats! I do it all the time! Seriously lol,” one user wrote.

The original poster came back to reiterate this point, commenting, “I am saying to donate seats so I am jealous that’s a good one dear lord lol.”

Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

The comment has since been deleted from the post, and comments have now been limited.

Fans show Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos support

Still, most of the comments were full of support for Kelly and Mark as they spent time with their son.

“Love how you support your son & Michigan,” one user wrote.

Another joked, “Those MSU Fans hate you two…. just saying. But I love ya lol,” referencing the University of Michigan’s rival, Michigan State University.

Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Others were more excited about their sports teams, such as Ohio or the Bucks.

Still, it seems that there will always be critics no matter what a celebrity does; however, it would be nice to see parents of college players in the stadium boxes.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays at 9/8c on ABC.