Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos grill The Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist over her intentions with Gerry Turner

Since The Golden Bachelor has been on the air, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been interested in it.

Gerry Turner, the 72-year-old bachelor looking for love, came on Live to interview with Kelly and Mark. Kelly was so enamored with him that she shamelessly flirted with him before her husband, Mark.

During that interview, Kelly had fun with Gerry and even asked if he was interested in going on the show Naked and Afraid.

Kelly and Mark showed how fond they were of Gerry and his show, The Golden Bachelor, that they devoted a significant portion of their Halloween show to a spoof of it all.

In the Live’s Halloween 2023 episode, the Bachelor alum Jesse Palmer, alongside Gerry Turner, starred with Kelly and Mark for a fun skit about older people looking for love.

Since Kelly and Mark are so interested in Gerry and who he chose to marry, Theresa Nist, they recently had them on the show to catch up.

Kelly and Mark want to make sure Theresa has good intentions with Gerry

Gerry chose Theresa on the finale of The Bachelor and will have a live wedding on January 4, 2024, and came on Live to share the good news with Mark and Kelly.

Mark fondly called Gerry, “Our favorite Bachelor” as he greeted him.

Once the couple sat down, Mark looked at Theresa and said, “Now, Theresa, we are very protective over Gerry. We just want to make sure your intentions are….”

Kelly cut in over Mark and finished, “Are you on this journey for the right reason?”

Theresa paused to compose herself and then said a very emphatic “Yes.”

She continued, “I’m protecting his heart and his soul.” She went on to speak about giving Gerry foot and leg massages.

The couple seems to be really in love with each other.

The Golden Bachelor couple is ‘married’ by Mark on the show today

During the segment, Kelly remarked to Gerry and Theresa that Mark was an ordained minister and, since they were “all gathered here today,” could marry them on the show.

They brought out a flower bouquet for Theresa and boutonnieres for the men. They even had candy ring pops for wedding rings.

The entire wedding clip can be seen on Live’s YouTube channel.

Mark had the couple recite vows to cherish each other in sickness and help in the lovely rehearsal of the actual wedding.

Fans of The Golden Bachelor cannot wait to see the actual wedding in January.

Live with Kelly & Mark airs weekdays at 9/8c on ABC.