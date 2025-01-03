Kelly Ripa admits to ‘stalking’ a restaurant with Mark Consuelos and why she prefers to dine alone

During a recent host chat on Live with Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared how they feel about dining out, something they often do.

The power duo’s entertainment work takes them all around the world, both together and separately, as their jobs demand.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, LIVE airs pre-recorded episodes until later in January because of a holiday break, but the host chat is new for fans each morning.

Kelly and Mark use the first minutes of their show, LIVE, to discuss their lives and what they are currently experiencing.

According to Kelly, this host chat is where fans recently learned that Mark doesn’t shop and has not personally bought a gift in some thirty years.

Recently, the chat turned to the “booming” new trend of dining out alone, and Kelly shared some revealing bits of her life with Mark.

Kelly and Mark reveal their dining-out preferences

Kelly and Mark live in New York City, where dining out is a huge pastime for people in that prominent, exotic locale.

On LIVE, Kelly shared a blurb about the highlights of eating out alone. Solo diners can rest and eat in peace while distancing themselves from others. They can read books or scroll on social media without conversing with others.

The Associated Press reports that OpenTable CEO Debby Soo said, “I think there’s a broader movement of self-love, self-care, and really… enjoying your own company.”

Kelly and Mark acknowledged that they love to dine out separately. Kelly said, “I don’t find shame in it. I don’t find it uncomfortable.”

Mark said he loves to dine out at the restaurant bar, citing the bartenders as good conversationalists. He can talk to them or not, depending on his mood.

Kelly then spoke of the summer months while Mark filmed at a project in Atlanta, Georgia. Mark went to the same restaurant, Lyla Lila, for several nights.

Lyla Lila is a Michelin-starred restaurant in Atlanta, and Mark excitedly took Kelly to eat there before leaving the area.

Mark shared that the restaurant thought they were “stalking them” with all the visits from the couple in a short period, and Kelly admitted that it was true. She could not stop gushing about how great it was to eat there.

Kelly then shared a funny story about Harrison Ford walking by them in that same restaurant, reiterating how much she loves people-watching in restaurants.

Kelly keeps sharing photos of her vacation on a beach

LIVE will return with all new content on January 6, 2025. In the meantime, Kelly is taking a much-needed vacation on a beach. She keeps posting daily photos of her vacation on Instagram.

Kelly Ripa shared another picture of her vacation. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly captioned her latest Instagram story photo: “Second day of the year.” When they return to the studio, Kelly and Mark will undoubtedly share details about their holiday.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.