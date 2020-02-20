Touch upcoming finale: Is Channel A banking on a K-Drama ratings boost when Cha Jeong-Hyeok (Joo Sang-Wook) and Han Soo-Yeon (Kim Ro-Ra) kiss?

Subscribe to our K-drama and K-pop newsletter!

One of the most unique K-dramas to air during the late winter season for Korean television is Touch.

Starring Joo Sang-Wook and Kim Bo-Ra, the network behind the series, Channel A, set out to make the K-drama unique among others, which includes it being the first K-drama centered on the cosmetics and makeup industry.

Despite the entertaining story, good direction and plot, and the chemistry among all the actors, Touch is only doing mediocre in viewership both domestically and internationally.

Channel A probably knew the viewership wouldn’t be double-digit numbers right off the bat, but at least they are pushing forward knowing they’ve got to start somewhere.

It does seem Channel A is setting up for one attempt at improved ratings for the Touch finale. That attempt: Cha Jeong-Hyeok (Joo Sang-Wook) and Han Soo-Yeon (Kim Bo-Ra) kissing.

The cosmetics king and K-pop trainee are now an item

Throughout Touch, both Cha Jeong-Hyeok and Han Soo-Yeon have shown they care about each other.

Two examples include Jeong-Hyeok stepping in any situation whenever Soo-Yeon is bullied or Soo-Yeon staying with Jeong-Hyeok after he lost everything to his nemesis, Oh Shi-Eun (Pyeon Jung-Su).

There were times Cha Jeong-Hyeok and Han Soo-Yeon shared intimate moments, ones that were so close yet so far simply because they weren’t together at the time.

One great scene is when Jeong-Hyeok was teaching Soo-Yeon to study faces as a means to apply basic makeup better. They were a little too intimate when studying each others’ faces.

Eventually, at the end of episode 14, both Cha Jeong-Hyeok and Han Soo-Yeon finally admit their feelings for each other. The confessions came while both of them were alone in Jeong-Hyeok’s makeup studio.

Cha Jeong-Hyeok and Han Soo-Yeon liked each other for a while but were afraid to act on their feelings. Firstly, their professional relationship as President Cha and Newbie Han.

And secondly, the age difference. Outside of their acting, Joo Sang-Wook is nearly double the age of Kim Bo-Ra.

Two more episodes and no kiss

In the final moments of episode 14, it seems that any reasons why Cha Jeong-Hyeok and Han Soo-Yeon shouldn’t be together were emotionally discussed.

The only issue they have is keeping their relationship a secret from everyone for the time being. That will surely become a plot point in the penultimate and final episodes.

Along with that, Channel A may be banking on viewers tuning in to see if Cha Jeong-Hyeok and Han Soo-Yeon kiss. So far, the two have not exchanged the ultimate expression of love and passion and kisses have proven to be a big booster in ratings.

If Cha Jeong-Hyeok and Han Soo-Yeon do kiss, it will surely cause some discussion and response given the age difference between the two actors playing their characters.

On the other hand, the age difference could be a factor why they do not kiss. To go along with that reason, the fact Joo Sang-Wook is married might also play a factor.

Ultimately, if Cha Jeong-Hyeok and Han Soo-Yeon do kiss, it will definitely play a factor in the overall story of Touch. If not, its absence does not take away from the great job everyone involved in Touch did.

A kiss between the two lead actors would definitely earn some viewership. Touch is relatively new and airing on a “newer network,” so most K-drama fans might now know about it.

But for those who do, it is only reaching less than one percent in AGB Nielsen Korea viewership ratings for Seoul, and only a little over 800 viewers have watched the K-drama on Rakuten Viki.

Touch will air its penultimate and final episodes respectively on Friday and Saturday, February 15 and 16, 2020, at 11 p.m. KST on Channel A.

For international viewers who do not have access to Korean networks, Touch is at least available to American regions through Rakuten Viki for free.