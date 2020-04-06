K-drama fans are about halfway through the Spring season of Korean television.

This means we are halfway through many K-dramas that premiered last month, such as Hyena and Hi Bye, Mama!. It also means the Spring-to-Summer swing season of K-dramas begin.

So far, K-drama fans have been introduced to two unique romcoms — Meow, The Secret Boy and Eccentric! Chef Moon.

However, there is one K-drama set to air later this month that is receiving a lot of hype, The King: Eternal Monarch. Starring Lee Min-Ho and Kim Go-Eun.

The two will try to save two parallel universes of Korea from evil.

Two universes, two heroes working together

The King: Eternal Monarch is a fantasy K-drama starring Lee Min-Ho and Kim Go-Eun, as the main cast members.

The cast will also include Woo Do-Hwan, Kim Kyung-Nam, Jung Eun-Chae, Lee Jung-Jin, Kim Young-Ok, Jeon Bae-Soo, Seo Jeong-Yeon, Park Won-Sang, and Kim Yong-Ji.

The screenplay of the K-drama is written by Kim Eun-Sook and directed by Baek Sang-Hoon. It is produced primarily by Studio Dragon.

The King: Eternal Monarch is a fantasy K-drama, a fight between good and evil between two parallel universes set in Korea.

In one universe, Korea is a democracy that resembles modern-day Korea, as we know it. The other universe has Korea as an empire ruled by a single monarch.

Evil forces have opened a portal between the two universes to cause chaos.

To fight evil, Jung Tae-Eul (Kim Go-Eun), a detective working for the Republic of Korea in the universe that resembles modern-day Korea, and Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min-Ho), the King of the monarchy of the Korean empire must join forces.

A recipe for a successful historic fantasy K-drama

The synopsis alone is enough to make viewers anticipate when The King: Eternal Monarch premieres. However, there are a lot of little details about the production that point to this K-drama possibly already being a success.

For starters, the screenplay is by Kim Eun-Sook. She is very popular in K-dramas as she has written the screenplays for extremely popular K-dramas in the past.

Her credits include Lovers in Paris, Secret Garden, Heirs, Descendants of the Sun, Goblin: The Lonely and Great God, and Mr. Sunshine.

Next, the two main leads, Lee Min-Ho and Kim Go-Eun, are top tier actors not just in K-dramas but in K-movies too.

Starting with the former, Lee Min-Ho is very popular, earning his breakout success in Boys Over Flowers. Since then, he’s played the leads in other popular K-dramas, including Heirs and Legend of the Blue Sea.

Kim Go-Eun doesn’t have many credits to her name in K-dramas, but the ones she has been in are either famous or infamous.

Her first K-drama role, Cheese in the Trap, received a lot of hype before airing but is infamous for swaying dramatically away from the original webcomic.

Her second and only other K-drama role was in the best K-drama of 2016 to 2017, Goblin: The Lonely and Great God.

In summary, The King: Eternal Monarch has all the perfect ingredients for an extremely popular and successful K-drama.

Given the fact that Netflix will handle its international airing, it will surely reach more international fans compared to another video streaming service handling it.

The King: Eternal Monarch will premiere on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 10 p.m. KST on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS). Subsequent episodes will air on Fridays and Saturdays at the same time up to a planned 16 episodes.

For international viewers, The King: Eternal Monarch will be available to watch on Netflix in all regions.

Take note that viewers will need a subscription to the video streaming service to watch the K-drama.