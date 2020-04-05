Ever since they made their debut back in 2006 with Coma, the Orion Cinema Network (OCN) became known for crime, mystery, and horror K-dramas. However, it would be a decade later in which the network would breakout among other cable networks with Squad 38, the first season of Voice, Tunnel, Dual, and the first season of Save Me.

Since then, OCN has aired edgier K-dramas in which many would become favorites among viewers. Now the network continues to push the envelope with the recent premiere of Rugal. In it futuristic crime K-drama, Choi Jin-Hyuk and Park Sung-Woong play a feisty game of “cat and mouse.”

Rugal vs. Argos

Kang Ki-Bum (Choi Jin-Hyuk) is a top-notch detective on the police force who is attempting to take down criminal organization Argos. He is determined to bring all the primary people of the organization, especially Hwang Deuk-Gu (Park Sung-Woong).

The reason for Kang Ki-Bum going after Argos is that they killed four officers, including fellow detective Song Mi-Na (Jung Hye-In), while protecting a witness who would have testified in proving Argos higher-up Ko Yong-Deok (Park Jung-Hak) guilty of a crime he is in court for.

Unfortunately for Kang Ki-Bum, him constantly interfering in Argos’s affairs makes him a target by the organization. Upon arriving home, Ki-Bum finds his wife murdered and is overtaken by Argos thugs who stab out both of his eyes. When Ki-Bum wakes up, he finds himself in a hospital and is found guilty of murdering his wife.

While in prison, Kang Ki-Bum is approached by the NIS, a secret organization of its own right that has issues with Argos. Ki-Bum accepts their offer to join their team Rugal in which his body is enhanced through special training and is given brand new eyes with special abilities.

Along with the other members of Rugal, which includes an officer Kang Ki-Bum thought was killed, they take down criminal organizations.

A decent start getting stronger

Even though OCN is now known for airing great K-dramas centered on crime, mystery, and suspense, Rugal is still a brand new K-drama. Not to mention, the name itself may not exactly “roll off the tongue easily” for most Koreans.

Ergo, Rugal had a very decent start among Korean viewers. According to AGB Nielsen Korea, the second episode earned 3.884 percent viewership for the nation and 4.075 percent viewership for Seoul. Internationally, Rugal was considered one of the recently popular shows on its exclusive video streaming platform, Netflix.

As the series progresses, Rugal is expected to become even more popular. The story is excellent so far, the characters are memorable, and the plot is interesting. Not to mention, blending the present with scenarios that are not-so-far-away in the future is cosmetically appealing.

Rugal made its premiere on Saturday, March 28 at 10:50 p.m. KST on OCN. Subsequent episodes will air on Saturdays and Sundays at the same time up to a planned 16 episodes.

For international viewers, Rugal is exclusive to Netflix and is available in all regions. Take note viewers will need a subscription to the video streaming service to watch the K-drama.