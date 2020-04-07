Oh My Baby preview: Jang Nara chooses a baby over marriage in upcoming tvN K-drama

K-drama fans will have a lot to look forward to when the spring-to-summer swing season and summer season of Korean television comes around. Many shows are already hyped up, including the upcoming historical fantasy series The King: Eternal Monarch, which marks the K-drama returns of Lee Min-Ho and Kim Go-Eun.

Halfway between the aforementioned Korean television seasons, there is another K-drama premiere that marks the return of another popular veteran actress in the Korean film industry, Jang Nara. She will play the main lead in the upcoming Total Variety Network K-drama, Oh My Baby.

A workaholic who wants a baby without the marriage

Oh My Baby is an office romantic comedy that primarily stars Jang Nara. Other main cast members include Go Joon, Park Byung-Eun, and Jung Gun-Joo. The rest of the cast consists of Kim Hye-Ok, Jo Hee-Bong, Lee Mi-Do, Yoo Seung-Mok, Jeon Jin-Ki, Park Soo-Ah, and Jung Sun-Kyung.

On the production side, Oh My Baby is developed by CJ E&M and published by tvN. The screenplay is written by No Sun-Jae and directed by Nam Ki-Hoon.

According to the synopsis provided by tvN, Jang Ha-Ri (Jang Nara) is a single 39-year-old woman who works as a deputy manager at a parenting magazine company known as The Baby. Despite being very beautiful, she hasn’t dated in the past 10 years because she is a workaholic.

Because of her life choices, Jang Ha-Ri has given up on love and marriage, but she still wants to have a baby. Things pick up when three men come into her life.

The first man is Han Yi-Sang (Go Joon). He is a freelance photographer who continuously looks for hobbies to make himself happy. Despite being enthusiastic about work, he complains all the time about everything.

The second man is Yoon Jae-Young (Park Byung-Eun). He is a pediatrician who is one of Jang Ha-Ri’s friends. Suddenly, Jae-Young becomes a single father and struggles to deal with the situation.

Finally, the third man is Choi Kang-Eu-Ddeum (Jung Gun-Joo). He is a rookie employee at The Baby who works with Jang Na-Ri. He has a positive personality and absolutely adores Na-Ri.

A veteran in Korean entertainment returns to the small screen

Generally, K-dramas that air on tvN are successful. It seems that the network has figured out how to produce a K-drama that will appeal to anyone and everyone. This little fact gives Oh My Baby an advantage.

However, it should be noted that Jang Nara is a popular veteran in Korean entertainment overall and has numerous Korean movies, television, and music credits on her resume. Pertaining to K-dramas, she played the main lead in some of the most popular K-dramas in Hallyu history, including Successful Story of a Bright Girl, School 2013, and the phenomenal Fated to Love You.

In short, if there is a singular reason for which Oh My Baby will be popular, it is the lead actress Jang Nara.

Oh My Baby is set to premiere on Wednesday, May 6, at 10:50 p.m. KST, on tvN. Subsequent episodes will air on Wednesdays and Thursdays at the same time up to a planned 16 episodes. As of right now, none of the international video streaming services have revealed efforts to air Oh My Baby to international audiences.

Another K-drama that may be of interest to viewers is Mystic Pop-Up Bar, which is also coming soon.