This week, Hyena — the popular legal K-drama currently airing on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) — passed its mid-series point. In the first half of the series, Yoon Hee-Jae (Ju Ji-Hoon) and Jung Geum-Ja (Kim Hye-Soo) scratched and clawed at each other as lawyers for the elite in their unique love/hate relationship.

However, things are starting to pick up even more as the K-drama goes into the second half of the series. In episodes 9 and 10, both Yoon Hee-Jae and Jung Geum-Ja are now dealing with more “external obstacles” outside of their current workload at Song & Kim Law Firm and their relationship.

However, there seems to be a “cold war” of sorts currently happening at Song & Kim Law Firm between the two lawyers in which the law firm is named after, Song Pil-Joong (Lee Kyung-Young) and Kim Min-Joo (Kim Ho-Jung). From how the plot is playing out, both Yoon Hee-Jae and Jung Geum-Ja will have to worry about more than just their love/hate relationship as they both choose sides in Song & Kim Law Firm.

The Hyenas ‘choose their masters’

The direction of Yoo Hee-Jae and Jung Geum-Ja “choosing their master” was slow-building throughout the first half of Hyena, but really made strides in the ninth and tenth episodes. We learn that Hee-Jae seems to be favored by Song Pil-Joong and that Jung Geum-Ja seems to be favored by Kim Min-Hoo.

The revelation comes as Yoo Hee-Jae and Jung Geum-Ja work on a new case given to them by Kim Min-Hoo. In the case, AP EON Korea wants to carry out an M&A (mergers and acquisitions) of Gnosis, a pharmaceutical company known for the sedative, Octoperson, which carries an ingredient known as Vector5.

The primary reason AP EON Korea wants to carry out the M&A through Song & Kim Law Firm is to remain anonymous. They know that Gnosis will not be interested in being merged into a company such as AP EON Korea.

As Yoo Hee-Jae and Jung Geun-Ja work along with their team in the M&A, they are each called to one owner separately. It is during these particular meetings that the two might “choose their masters.”

Right after the M&A meeting, Song Pil-Joong calls in Yoon Hee-Jae to his office. They talk shop for a little bit, specifically about the case Hee-Jae is currently working on.

However, there is a unique moment during this meeting in which Song Pil-Joong asks Yoon Hee-Jae who he thinks is the owner of Song & Kim Law Firm. Though flustered by the question, Hee-Jae makes it known he believes Pil-Joong is the owner of the firm.

Jung Geum-Ja has a similar experience when Kim Min-Joo invites her to a meal at a restaurant. While enjoying shabu-shabu, the two talk about the case Geum-Ja is working on. Later in the conversation, Min-Joo takes an indirect approach to make Geum-Ja loyal to her.

Instead of giving Jung Geum-Ja a choice between her and Song Pil-Joong, Kim Min-Joo instead asks questions that require insight. These questions include what Geum-Ja thinks of Pil-Joong and where Geum-Ja sees herself in the future if she stays with Song & Kim Law Firm.

The Past and Present fight for the Future

At this point in Hyena, we don’t exactly know what kind of relationship Song Pil-Joong and Kim Min-Joo have. We do know they are the owners of Song & Kim Law Firm, but there seems to be some form of animosity between them.

In Song Pil-Joong and Kim Min-Joo choosing Yoon Hee-Jae and Jung Geum-Ja, respectively, it seems they see themselves in the two and are possibly securing the future of Song & Kim Law Firm by molding lawyers who are most like them.

It is even possible that Song Pil-Joong and Kim Min-Joo were what Yoon Hee-Jae and Jung Geum-Ja are now: lovers. Viewers might be seeing the “future” that Hee-Jae and Geum-Ja will have if they continue their love/hate relationship as is.

Viewers will find out what will become of Yoon Hee-Jae and Jung Geum-Ja as the second half of Hyena continues to air. Subsequent episodes will air on Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m. KST, up to 16 episodes on SBS.

For international viewers, the K-drama is available in all regions on Netflix. A subscription to the video streaming service is needed to watch the K-drama.