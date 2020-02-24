Hyena premiere: Kim Hye-Soo and Ju Ji-Hoon’s love/hate relationship to the courtroom leads to popular debut

Subscribe to our K-drama and K-pop newsletter!

The late winter season of K-dramas is near its end as fans watched how series like Crash Landing on You and XX ended while anticipating how series like Dr. Romantic 2 and Touch will end.

However, with the end of one K-drama season, another begins. With that in mind, Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) just debuted its newest series for the winter to spring swing-season of K-dramas, Hyena.

Love is a courtroom battlefield

Earlier this year, we initially reported details on Hyena. It is a legal K-drama starring Kim Hye-Soo and Ju Ji-Hoon as lawyers who only work for the top one percent in society.

Jung Geum-Ja (Hye-Soo) is a lawyer who will take on any case and win by any means necessary, just for money, while Yoon Hee-Jae (Ji-Hoon) is an elite lawyer working as a partner at the elite Song & Kim Law Firm.

In the first two episodes, we learn just how far each lawyer is willing to go for the win as well as why their relationship is a love/hate battle in the courtroom.

Yoon Hee-Jae is an elite lawyer and one of the partners at Song & Kim, a huge and powerful law firm that often takes on cases of wealthy clients. Hee-Jae’s rise to fame is winning the case for the White Scandal, in which all charges against his client were dropped.

However, things get interesting when Yoon Hee-Jae meets a beautiful woman at the laundromat. He is strangely attracted to her, and through perseverance, he finds her and the two start dating.

It is amazing how well they get along, and it looks as if the couple is meant to be until Hee-Jae takes a case representing Ha Chan-Ho.

In the courtroom, Yoon Hee-Jae looks to his “opponents” and realizes that the lawyer is his girlfriend. Jung Geum-Ja was “willing to do anything and everything” to win for her client.

In this case, she learned anything and everything about her opponent’s lawyer, Hee-Jae, and used it to get into a relationship with him. While together, Hee-Jae dropped his guard and left important papers in her view.

All she needed was one to change the court in favor of her client.

Now Jung Geum-Ja and Yoon Hee-Jae constantly volley for the top one percent of society, often crossing one another either in a legal case.

The clincher is that despite how aggressive they go at each other in the courtroom, they developed genuine feelings in their relationship. In short, they still love each other.

Debuting with double-digits and international popularity

Hyena had a solid debut both domestically in Korea and internationally. In Korea, the viewership ratings debuted with double-digits.

According to AGB Nielsen Korea, the first episode ended with 10.3 percent for the nation and 10.9 percent for Seoul. It dropped down by one percent each by the end of the second episode, but that is still a strong start.

As for international viewership, Hyena is an original to Netflix. During its debut, the streaming service touted it as one of the most popular shows currently streaming on their platform.

Ultimately, Hyena did great for its debut, and we can’t wait to see what happens next in this love/hate relationship the characters played by Kim Hye-Soo and Ju Ji-Hoon have.

Hyena will air subsequent episodes on Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m. KST, up to a planned 16 episodes on SBS. For international viewers, episodes will be available one hour after the original airdate and time on Netflix.

Take note that viewers will need a paid subscription to the video streaming service to watch this K-drama.