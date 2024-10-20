Joy Behar’s clever response to shady question on The View

Joy Behar is not only a queen of comedy but also skilled at dodging shady questions from her co-stars at The View.

Recently, Joy brought up a segment about Martha Stewart and the fact she cheated on her ex-husband and kept it a secret for decades.

Martha has an upcoming Netflix documentary, and according to the Daily Mail, she spoke about how easy it was to keep the secret for 30 years: “Very easy, you have to be circumspect.”

Martha was married to her ex-husband, Andy Stewart, for almost 30 years and always painted him as the bad guy to the media.

News that she cheated on him has surprised everyone, and the ladies on The View thought it would be a great topic to discuss recently.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Ana Navarro took the topic and ran with it, scandalously asking Joy an extremely personal question about her marriage.

Ana asks Joy point blank if she cheated on her husband

Joy was in her best form during this segment and shared that she thought it would be easy for someone to cheat on their husband since men are egotistical and would never assume they’d get cheated on.

Joy’s stance was that Martha could get away with cheating for so long because they are so clueless and egotistical that they would never assume someone would cheat on them. She finished her thoughts by saying, “That’s my opinion.”

Ana took that as an opening to ask about Joy and her marriage. Ana asked, “Is it your opinion or your experience?”

Joy handled the jab in her usual clever way and shot back. “Do I have to go into Spanish again?”

The other ladies at the table, Sara Hains, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, agreed that cheating on their husbands would be easy.

Whoopi Goldberg was off since it was a Friday, and she had a short work week.

Fans love the chemistry at the table without Whoopi

In this tense political season, the ladies have been snappy with each other, as Monsters and Critics have reported, but that seems to have calmed down.

Fans have noticed that the group gets along much better when Whoopi is not on the show.

One fan thought this version of The View was the best because “they never seem bothered by each other’s opinions.”

Another fan said, “It helps that Whoopi isn’t there on Fridays. The vibe is more relaxed.”

Another fan admittedly loves Whoopi and agrees it is better when she isn’t there.

Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Other fans loved Joy’s humor, saying that “they all bounce off” it and that the “energy feels more light-hearted” because of it.

Usually, it is Joy that fans want to retire, but this time, one fan said, “They just need Whoopi to retire.”

Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.