Joy Behar shares impassioned view that children are very vulnerable

Introducing a segment today on The View, Whoopi Goldberg predicted that many viewers would enjoy this study about yelling published in Child Abuse & Neglect.

Put forth in this study is the premise that shouting at children can be as damaging as physical and sexual abuse.

A perspective that Whoopi Goldberg herself challenged.

“I’m sorry, you have to yell at your kids,” Whoopi exclaimed. ” From time to time, you do!”

She continued to clarify, it isn’t phrases like “you dumb ugly punk,” but the nonetheless angry “if you take one more step in this house….”

Throwing the floor to fellow co-host Joy Behar, Whoopi tried to smooth things over by clarifying that Joy thinks it’s terrible to hurt children.

In an abrupt change of demeanor, where she was “bored” on Friday’s show featuring Carlos Vives, Joy was very vocal and present during this topic.

‘I don’t believe in that,’ Joy Behar contends

Joy expounded by ensuring the entire panel today, including Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah, understood her viewpoint.

“No, I don’t believe in that,” shaking her head, Joy made her point clear. She began listing her rules about children, saying, “Don’t hurt the kid.”

Then she chose to break the heaviness of the segment by listing another rule, “Don’t let them see you naked on the internet,” referencing the feature just before this one.

Finishing up her monologue about rules and children, Joy made it clear to the group the sentiment coming from her heart: “I believe children are very vulnerable.”

Sunny queries, ‘Why?’

Whoopi continued to contend that it’s the words you say, not the volume.

This prompted Sunny to ponder why this group that published the study equates yelling with being physically or sexually abused then as Whoopi pointed out it’s the name of the group. “Yelling is different” continues to be Whoopi’s bottom line.

Whoopie contends while yelling, “You are teaching the child to don’t touch the oven!”

As Sunny explained that we “model the behavior we see as a child,” Sara Haines embarrassedly admitted to screaming at home. “I also scream and feel very guilty.”

Sunny has admitted to disagreeing with Whoopi before this segment in an appearance on a talk show. So it’s no surprise that she isn’t taking Whoopi’s opinion quietly.

Despite Joy Behar and her concern for children and their well being Whoopi just made a joke at the end of the segment as they exited the piece.

In banter toward the crew and the audience, Whoopi instructed them to go to commercial, yelling once again, “Do it now!”

The View airsweekdays at 11/10c on ABC.