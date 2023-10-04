Joy Behar reveals the only way she’s leaving The View

Joy Behar may have been fired from The View once, but she’s not leaving that way again, she’s certain.

The iconic co-host has been around since Barbara Walters started The View and doesn’t plan on leaving any time soon or of her own volition.

Tuesday, The View panelists sat down with Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, who had an interview on the show with Barbara Walters during the height of the Spice Girls’ popularity.

Joy asked Geri what she remembered from the interview, to which Geri replied she remembered Barbara practicing her camera smile, and now Geri uses that method during her own interviews.

Joy seemed to have no problem remembering the interview, saying, “We were sitting right next to each other. We were having a good time.”

“And you’re still standing!” Geri replied. “I love it!”

Joy Behar jokes that she’ll leave The View ‘in a coffin’

Joy laughed and replied, “They’ll take me out of here in a coffin, probably.”

Everyone burst out laughing at Joy’s remark, but it rings some truth, as she definitely doesn’t plan on leaving the show and has gotten a bit snarky about being “forced off” in the past.

Hopefully, that won’t happen again for Joy, who seems to thoroughly enjoy her time on The View.

Joy Behar got snarky about being ‘forced off’ of The View

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Joy doesn’t view her previous firing from The View as a firing but instead said that she was “forced off” of the show.

“There’s something about her. I’ve been on this show for 26 years, right, with a small hiatus, as we all know — forced,” Joy stated earlier this year.

However, she wasn’t always all snarky about being forced off.

She previously told Time, “I was glad to be fired. I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don’t even remember why.”

Plus, she took the news pretty well at the time, even offering to leave the set the day she was given the bad news.

Fortunately, Joy is back and better than ever, and it doesn’t look like she’ll be leaving any time soon.

Aside from her brief hiatus from the show, she’s been a panelist since 1997 and is a core staple of the morning talk show.

Despite her previous firing, Joy generally has a great attitude and keeps things professional while on set.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.