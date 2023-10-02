Joy Behar could not be more bored during Colombian music segment

In honor of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, The View invited Colombian musician Carlos Vives to the show to delight the audience and hosts with his wonderful music.

An excited Ana Navarro introduced Carlos Vives in a clip of the singer and Shakira, prompting a standing ovation across the room.

The last to come to her feet, Joy Behar reluctantly joined her cohosts and started clapping.

Her body language was clear at the beginning of the segment. Everyone else on the couch, Ana, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah, and Sunny Hostin, all sat up and leaned toward the singer.

Joy acted as if she was wondering why she was on the couch having to do this interview.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Carlos Vives has had a long-running career spanning decades and deserves more attention from Joy than he was given.

Carlos Vives is a Colombian superstar

Carlos Vives is a break-out star who has opened the door to many Latin and Hispanic musicians in his lifetime. Ana Navarro noted that this was his first American talk show visit where he spoke English.

In this unprecedented occurrence, all of the co-hosts except Joy Behar showed their enthusiasm and excitement.

He took the ladies on a musical journey in the form of a lesson where each one fully participated, well everyone except Joy.

Still very reluctantly joining in, Joy spoke a few words of the song while the others tried singing. With the other ladies clapping and singing, Joy sat back looking off to the side.

This is not Joy Behar’s first controversy

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Joy was lambasted for an insensitive joke about Taylor Swift and Black women, “They always say Black women save the world, but this time, I think it’s gonna be Taylor Swift.”

It took Sunny Hostin to calm the interaction down with a halfhearted joke, “It might be Taylor Swift in combination with Black women.”

Joy Behar was actually fired from the show in 2013 despite being an original panel member. She is quoted as saying “I was glad to be fired. I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don’t even remember why.”

Just recently on the show, Joy said of The Golden Bachelor that “Cringeworthy behavior is ageless.”

But maybe looking bored and not participating during a segment meant to emphasize Latin and Hispanic American heritages is cringeworthy behavior as well.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.