Jon Snow spinoff: Maisie Williams is super excited about it

Maisie Williams stars as Arya Stark in Episode 1 of Game of Thrones Season 7. Pic credit: HBO/Helen Sloan

There has been a flurry of excitement among Game of Thrones fans with the recent — and unexpected — announcement of a potential Jon Snow spinoff series.

Called, quite simply, Snow, this new series is being developed by Kit Harington, who portrayed Jon in the original HBO TV show.

Now, Maisie Williams, who played Jon’s younger sister, Arya Stark, has stepped forward to voice her opinion on the new series.

What is Snow about?

When news first broke about Snow, there was some hesitation among fans of the original series as this was the first anyone had heard about it. Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin later confirmed via his blog that the new series is in development.

However, while this means HBO is considering it, the series may not go ahead as the network currently has a variety of potential spinoffs up for consideration and most likely won’t be developing all of them.

But, if it does go ahead, it is expected that the new series will tell more of Jon’s story after he was sent to Castle Black at the end of Game of Thrones as punishment for killing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

Of course, Jon decided he wasn’t about to stay a man of the night’s watch and decided to go north of the Wall and join his willing buddy, Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju).

If Snow is developed, it looks like viewers will get to see more of this duo.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark and Kit Harington as Jon Snow, as seen in Episode 1 of Game of Thrones Season 8. Pic credit: HBO/Helen Sloan

Maisie Williams speaks out about new spinoff

According to People, Maisie Williams recently voiced her excitement regarding the Game of Thrones spinoff.

“I think it’s really exciting, and I think that Kit is such a phenomenal actor. Him playing Jon Snow was just like a cultural reset,’ Williams said during the Cannes Lions Festival.

“I think everything that he touches is magic, and I’m excited to see what it’s going to be.”

When Game of Thrones concluded, viewers were eager for an Arya spinoff after the character declared that she was going to explore everything west of Westeros.

At the time, HBO stated that they were not interested in continuing on any of the stories from the original series. However, it looks like that mindset might have shifted since then.

Along with Williams, Emilia Clarke, who portrayed Daenerys, also revealed she knew about Snow before the general public did.

“He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It’s happening…It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington,” Clarke said, according to Forbes.

As yet, no release date has been announced for the Jon Snow spinoff. However, House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO on August 21.