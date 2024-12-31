Joe Manganiello shares behind-the-scenes look at Deal or No Deal Island

Deal or No Deal Island (DONDI) returns with an exciting Season 2 premiere in January 2025, and the host, Joe Manganiello, is sharing some behind-the-scenes footage.

Season 1 of the popular Deal or No Deal spinoff ended with Jordan Fowler winning, much to Boston Rob Mariano’s fan’s annoyance.

Boston Rob was the main reason fans watched until the end, and everyone wants him back in Season 2 somehow, even if it is a cameo appearance.

Howie Mandel, the host of Deal or No Deal, showed up as the Banker in DONDI, but Boston Rob will return differently for Season 2.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Boston Rob is filming an aftershow named the Deal or No Deal Island Aftershow with Boston Rob that will stream after each show episode.

Joe Manganiello took fans on a behind-the-scenes camp tour of the island, showcasing the all-new features that will allow the contestants to relax.

Joe gives an exclusive tour of the brand-new camp

DONDI is part Deal or No Deal with the money contestants try to win and part Survivor/The Amazing Race, with challenges and adventures galore.

Since the challenges are only part of the show, the guests rest in luxury camping conditions, aka “glamping,” while they recover from the “insane” season that Joe promised viewers.

Joe shared a video showcasing these new glamping accommodations for the contestants he calls “guests.” They seem to want the contestants to be able to rest and relax before their tough challenges.

This brand-new camp has a new pavilion where the guests can grab a snack or a coffee and unwind after a full day of filming. Joe said the gang could hang out at night and discuss what happened during the day.

There are new fancy geodomes for the guests to sleep in at night. Joe said they are “state of the art,” with vaulted ceilings and branded towels.

The last new feature of the camp is the dock. It is perhaps the place where Boston Rob films his aftershow.

Joe filmed the video in one of his signature parrot shirts, which his fans love.

Here’s a sneak peek at the Season 2 cast

Season 2 of DONDI is approaching quickly, and NBC has shared a first look at the players, including familiar names like Parvati Shallow, Dr. Will, and David Genat.

Anyone one of them could win up to the $200 million hidden around the island.

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 will air on January 7, 2025, on NBC.