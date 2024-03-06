Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik to reprise The Big Bang Theory roles in Young Sheldon series finale

Well, this is a true shocker!

CBS announced Tuesday that Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will return to the roles that propelled them to stardom.

No, we’re not getting a reboot of The Big Bang Theory, but we are getting the next best thing.

Parsons and Bialik will reprise their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler in the upcoming series finale of Young Sheldon.

The series, a prequel to The Big Bang Theory that charts Sheldon’s younger years, will wrap up on Thursday, May 16, at 8/7c on CBS.

The news will undoubtedly drum up even more excitement for the final episode of the spinoff than many anticipated.

This is the first time Parsons and Bialik will be on-screen as their iconic characters since 2019

Of course, Parsons has played a big part in Young Sheldon since its premiere, but he’s just been off-screen.

He is the show’s narrator, taking viewers through the iconic character’s younger series.

Iain Armitage plays the younger iteration.

News of the show’s end date was revealed last year, and ever since, there have been questions about where Sheldon’s journey on this show would end.

We already know what becomes of him in the future, you know, getting together with Amy and all.

We also know that George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber) is set to pass away from heart complications on Young Sheldon before the series wraps.

Two The Big Bang Theory universe spinoffs are in the works

The original series already told us about Sheldon’s father’s demise, and viewers will have to witness it from the younger iteration of the character’s perspective.

While it seemed like the franchise that started with The Big Bang Theory was coming to a close, two new shows are in development.

Max picked up a new show last year but has not disclosed any plot or cast details so that one still sounds like it hasn’t gone from an idea to a series.

A Young Sheldon spinoff focused on Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) landed a series order this week.

It will focus on the couple raising their young family in Texas after Sheldon has moved away for his studies.

What will have changed for Sheldon and Amy since the 2019 series finale of The Big Bang Theory?

Bialik and Parsons have both moved on to new and exciting roles since their time on The Big Bang Theory ended in 2019, but none of them have reached the same level of success.

Bialik was most recently a host on Jeopardy! but was reportedly let go recently in favor of Ken Jennings.

Five years on, it will be interesting to see where we pick up with present-day Sheldon and Amy.

Young Sheldon airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8/7c.