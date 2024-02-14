Jessica Capshaw shares first look at Grey’s Anatomy return

Grey’s Anatomy fans everywhere are getting their wish:

Jessica Capshaw is returning as Arizona Robbins during Season 20 of the veteran medical drama.

The news came out of nowhere earlier this month, almost six years after the actress was written out of the show alongside Sarah Drew.

Neither actress had approached showrunners to depart, with the reason for their exits being put down to creative reasons.

And now, all these years later, Capshaw is scrubbing back in as Arizona, and we have the first photo to prove it.

Capshaw took to Instagram to show her back in scrubs and in character as Arizona, alongside some exciting information.

When will Jessica Capshaw’s first episode back air?

Capshaw captioned the photo with a date, which happens to be a Thursday, so it has to be her big comeback.

The highly-anticipated hour is set to air Thursday, April 4 at 9/8c.

Plot details about what brings Arizona back to Seattle are being kept under wraps, but now that we know she’s dressed up for the hospital, we have a theory:

What if a character is sick, and Arizona is brought back to perform an intricate surgery?

There are a few reasons why Arizona would return to Seattle

It’s one of the few things that would make sense about the development because unless Arizona returns to Seattle full-time, it’s hard to imagine her returning at all.

Then again, maybe she meets up with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) in Boston, but that wouldn’t be particularly exciting because this is the milestone 20th season.

We want former characters to cross paths with many beloved characters because this is the perfect season to celebrate things.

Will Teddy die on Grey’s Anatomy Season 20?

We already know that Teddy (Kim Raver) collapses in the operating theater, thanks to the official trailer.

Nothing from the final episodes of last season indicates a particular illness for Teddy, so this must be something that creeps up on her when she least expects it.

Everyone is there for each other on Grey’s Anatomy, so if this turns out to be bad for Teddy, it could be the thing that brings everyone together, signaling there could be many surprise cameos in the works.

Grey’s Anatomy loves a good throwback, so there’s a good chance we’ll see many familiar faces with this being such a big season.

We already know Pompeo is only expected to appear in four of the 10 episodes, while Alex Landi has closed a deal to return as Nico.

There’s plenty to look forward to for the show. By the time it returns, it will have been off the air for 10 months, so there are certain expectations from fans.

Will it live up to the hype? We sure hope so.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 premieres Thursday, March 14, at 9/8c on ABC.