Jeopardy!’s Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings pitted against each other at Emmys — Who will win best host?

It’s the battle of the game show hosts as Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are both nominated for the same Emmy award.

Since legendary Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek’s passing in 2020, Ken and Mayim have been serving as hosts and were officially named as his permanent replacements in 2022, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics.

Mayim, 47, and Ken, 49, have had some big shoes to fill since then, and it looks as though their efforts have paid off.

Earlier this week, the duo was nominated for identical Emmy awards in the Outstanding Host For A Game Show category.

Upon hearing the news, Mayim headed to social media, where she shared her reaction to her and Ken’s nominations.

In an Instagram post shared on July 13, Mayim uploaded a professional photo of herself and Ken posing in front of the Jeopardy! stage with their backs to each other.

The second slide in Mayim’s Instagram post featured Ken snapping a selfie of the two as they stood outside Sony Pictures Studios in front of a wall with a poster featuring their image.

Mayim Bialik reacts to her and Ken Jennings’ nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards

In the caption, Mayim wrote, “Congratulations Ken Jennings on your first Emmy nomination!! I’m so happy for you! I’m thinking we go in matching tuxedos? 🤵‍♂️🤵‍♀️ Let’s discuss. 💛💛 @jeopardy.”

Ken seemingly didn’t respond to Mayim’s post, as it doesn’t appear he’s on Instagram, but he did retweet Jeopardy! ‘s tweet announcing the Emmy nominations for himself, Mayim, and the show. As it turns out, Jeopardy! was nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Game Show category as well.

Over on Instagram, Jeopardy! posted the same announcement, wording the caption to read like a Jeopardy! clue.

“What are … 3 Emmy® nominations? 🥳,” it read. “Congratulations to the #Jeopardy! crew, @MissMayim, and Ken Jennings! #Emmys.”

Jeopardy! viewers have mixed reactions toward Mayim and Ken’s nominations

Fans of the long-running game show reacted to Ken and Mayim’s nominations in the comments of the Instagram post. While there were some viewers who showed their support for the Big Bang Theory actress, the majority of commenters made it clear that they’re rooting for Ken to take home the coveted award.

“What a joke!” wrote one long-time fan of the show. “Been watching Jeopardy for 30 years and the only thing that stops me is when Mayim is hosting. It’s unwatchable. Please for the love of God just give the hosting job to Ken.”

Another Jeopardy! fan felt that Ken, the winningest Jeopardy! contestant of all time, is “far more deserving” than Mayim to win the Emmy, with another asking, “How in the world was Mayim nominated?”

More Jeopardy! viewers showed support for Ken over Mayim. Pic credit: @jeopardy/Instagram

“Ken totally deserves it!!” wrote another fan. “But Mayim? Sorry but she is terrible as a host….”

Showing support for the Blossom star, one of Mayim’s fans fired back in response to the criticism.

“Everyone’s being so rude about Mayim, but she’s amazing!” they penned, adding that she “doesn’t deserve” all the hate being spewed her way.

There are some Jeopardy! viewers who are rooting for Mayim to win the Emmy. Pic credit: @jeopardy/Instagram

Another one of Mayim’s supporters asked her critics not to “attack” her and told her disparagers to “grow up and move on.”

“HATERS GONNA HATE!!! Go get that Emmy, Mayim!!!” read another encouraging comment from an Instagram user.

Ken and Mayim will face off against three other game show hosts in September

Ken and Mayim are up against three other game show big names, including Steve Harvey of Family Feud, Keke Palmer of Password, and Pat Sajak of Wheel of Fortune.

This is Ken’s first Emmy nomination, while it’s Mayim’s fifth. Mayim has been nominated four times previously for her acting role in The Big Bang Theory.

The 75th annual Primetime Emmys will air live on Monday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, broadcasting from the Peacock Theater (formerly the Microsoft Theater).

Jeopardy! airs weeknights at 7/6c on local networks or Pluto TV.