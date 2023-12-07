Jeopardy! will look much different later this month as producers unveil major changes

Longtime Jeopardy! fans may wonder whether or not they’re tuned in to the right channel in the coming weeks.

That’s because a big change is coming to the popular weeknight quiz show beginning on December 19.

During a recent episode of Inside Jeopardy!, a podcast dedicated to “all things happening in the world of Jeopardy!,” producer Sarah Whitcomb Foss revealed that a new logo and opening title sequence are in the works.

“Spoiler alert: We’ve got a new logo and a new open for the show headed your way,” Foss told her listeners. “We took it in a different direction.”

Currently, each Jeopardy! episode opens with a graphic of a globe rotating on the screen, covered with 19 different box images, such as throwback footage from previous episodes, former contestants, and video clues.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

After the globe stops spinning, the Jeopardy! logo appears before the camera pans to the three contestants on stage as the long-standing announcer, Johnny Gilbert, introduces them to the viewers.

Jeopardy! is getting a new look come December 19

The boxes will be replaced with behind-the-scenes footage, including some of the Jeopardy! writers, with the new format.

Foss explained, “So our team looked at it from a different perspective, and we decided to give you a little behind-the-scenes… a little of what goes into the making of Jeopardy! in those seconds leading up to the show.”

Foss likened the new format to Saturday Night Live’s opening segments, where cue card holders are shown before they cut to a commercial break.

The new titles are set to debut alongside the Season 39 edition of Second Chance on the December 19 episode.

This will mark the Season 39 post-season – postponed due to the Writers Strike.

Ken Jennings will return as host of Jeopardy!

Ken Jennings will return as host for the episodes, while it remains unclear if and when his cohort, Mayim Bialik, will return.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Mayim and Ken were named permanent Jeopardy! co-hosts following legendary host Alex Trebek’s passing in 2020 from pancreatic cancer.

Since September 2023, Jeopardy! has been recycling clues and featuring former contestants, beginning with Second Chance, which led to Champions Wildcard, which is currently airing and features champions from Seasons 37 and 38 who are vying for a spot on Tournament of Champions.

Foss explained that the Season 39 Second Chance tournament will have all-new material.

“Our writers have been back for weeks, contributing to some Champions Wildcard games. But this Second Chance Season 39 material is all new and curated by our writers. It feels really good,” Foss added.