Jeopardy! viewers shocked at Taylor Swift ‘triple stumper’ that all 3 contestants missed

Jeopardy! contestants are known for their wide range of trivia knowledge, but a recent episode had Taylor Swift fans questioning their abilities.

The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions is underway, and the best of the best competitors are going head to head to put their skills to the test.

Yogesh Raut, Ben Chan, and Troy Meyer were presented with a question in the “Songs of Youth” category worth $400.

Jeopardy!’s host, Ken Jennings, revealed the clue to the trio, which read, “Inspired by her bestie, Tay Tay sang when ‘somebody tells you they love you’ at this title age ‘you’re gonna believe them.'”

Troy’s guess was 17, Yogesh’s guess was 22, and Ben was stumped at the clue, meaning none of the three players got the correct answer: 15.

Fifteen is a track from Taylor Swift’s second studio album, Fearless, written about herself and her best friend from high school when they were 15 years old.

When Ken delivered the correct answer to the contestants, Troy declared, “We’re gonna get killed for that.”

Jeopardy! viewers ‘rip apart’ Yogesh, Ben, and Troy for missing the Taylor Swift clue

There was some truth to Troy’s statement because over on X (formerly Twitter), fans of the show called out him, Ben, and Yogesh for their “weakness.”

“Yes #jeopardy! Players, Twitter is going to rip you apart for not knowing 15 by taylor swift,” wrote one Jeopardy! viewer.

Another added, “I can already see the tabloid headlines after they missed that Taylor Swift clue.”

Someone else pointed out that none of the contestants got the clue correct, but they did at home.

Speaking of the missed clue, yet another X user expressed they “couldn’t believe the one triple stumper” on the episode was about Taylor Swift.

Along with a gif of Taylor covering her face with her hands, @sailingaway22 wrote, “There was a Taylor Swift clue on Jeopardy today! Me yelling at my TV: FIFTEEN FIFTEEN ITS FIFTEEN. As you can guess no one got it…”

“Found a common weakness among the 3 finalists in the @Jeopardy Tournament of Champions… @taylorswift 13,” penned another Jeopardy! watcher, tagging Taylor Nation and all of the Swifties on X.

Swifties may be disconcerted to learn that Jeopardy! contestants have previously come up short when Taylor was included in a clue.

This wasn’t the first time Jeopardy! players missed a Taylor Swift clue

During a 2022 episode of Jeopardy!, in the “Title That Completes the Rhyme” category, the contestants were stumped when Ken Jennings read them the clue.

“And I’m just like oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh you need to just stop like can you just not step on my gown?” was the players’ hint, but none of them were able to come up with the correct response, with no one buzzing in with a guess.

Unsurprisingly, Swifties were in an uproar on social media over the clue, aiming their annoyance at the contestants and booing them for their lack of Taylor Swift music knowledge.