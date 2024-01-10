Jeopardy! viewers outraged after contestants fail to identify this rapper: ‘Uncultured swine’

A Jeopardy! clue that went unsolved by all three contestants has viewers in an uproar.

A recent episode of the popular weeknight quiz show featured the category “New Jazz,” every competitor came up short for one of the clues, even with a photo to help them out.

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings read the clue, “Jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold can be heard on ‘Stay’ by this late rapper seen here,” along with it was a photo of Mac Miller, the late rapper in question.

Time expired before any of the contestants could correctly identify Miller, real name Malcolm James Myers McCormick, who passed away in 2018 from an accidental drug overdose.

Following the episode, Jeopardy! fans sounded off on X (formerly Twitter), seething with anger.

One X user called the contestants “Uncultured swines” for their lack of knowledge.

Are you kidding me? Mac Miller is not the pinnacle of culture? I never heard of him and that not is on me. I don’t need to listen to his rap music to be cultured. Jeopardy!' fans furious after contestants fail to recognize Mac Miller Uncultured swines'https://t.co/qxyVAJHHvB — John Adams (@JohnAda41842345) January 7, 2024

Another said it was “sad” that no one could recognize Mac Miller, even with his photo on the screen.

“Last night on Jeopardy no one knew who Mac Miller was and I was v upset,” penned another of Miller’s fans.

While some were outraged by the Mac Miller clue miss, there were equally as many Jeopardy! viewers who didn’t understand what all the fuss was about.

Jeopardy! viewers had mixed reactions to players’ failure to recognize Mac Miller

One such viewer expressed, “When jeopardy contestants fail to know who Mac Miller is, I actually regain a bit of hope for humanity.”

“Jeopardy! fans that are upset because no one knew Mac Miller are ridiculous. So few of today’s artists have name recognition. Lighten up people.”

“And he overdosed so what’s with the pedestal? Shouldn’t have been a clue in the first place. R.I.P.”

The viewers’ reactions were all over the place with the Mac Miller clue. His fans were shocked the contestants didn’t know him and others were not sure why he was included in the show because of the way he passed.

Rapper Mac Miller lost his life to a drug overdose in 2018

Rapper Mac Miller was 26 years old at the time of his death. In September 2018, he was found unresponsive in his San Fernando, California, home.

An autopsy revealed that Miller died of a drug overdose after being supplied with fake prescription drugs containing high doses of fentanyl.

The man who supplied Miller with the tainted drugs was sentenced to 11 years in prison for the crime.

Jeopardy! airs weekdays/nights on ABC.