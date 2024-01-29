Jeopardy! viewers complain of ‘insanely easy’ clue that stumped two contestants: ‘Easy peasy’

Is Final Jeopardy! getting too easy? That’s what some Jeopardy! viewers are saying after a recent episode.

Fans of Jeopardy! are expressing dissatisfaction with clues they have deemed too simple for players who are supposed to be especially challenged during the game’s final round.

A recent episode of Jeopardy! saw two contestants stumped over a Final Jeopardy! clue that viewers at home felt should have been an effortless slam dunk.

During Friday’s episode, contestants Shael Menkhus, Tamara Ghattas, and Ittai Sopher competed against each other.

When it came time for Final Jeopardy!, host Ken Jennings told the trio, “We know the last Final Jeopardy! category of the week will be Leading Ladies: Next In Line.”

“Let’s take a look at the clue: Janet Gaynor, Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, Her,” Ken said before prompting the contestants, “30 seconds. Good luck.”

As the iconic Jeopardy! thinking music played, the three competitors scribbled their answers, with first-place player Michael on the board with $20,800, second-place player Tamara with $8,500, and third-place player Ittai with $5,400.

Jeopardy! contestants struggle with Final Jeopardy! clue

Michael gave an incorrect answer, penning Audrey Hepburn, as did Tamara, who guessed Bernadette Peters.

Ittai was the only contestant to come up with the correct answer: Lady Gaga, the leading actress who portrayed the starring role in the fourth screen version of the movie A Star Is Born.

Ultimately, Michael won the game, holding onto his $20,800 and earning himself a spot in the Champions Wildcard Semifinals.

Following the episode, Jeopardy! shared a clip of the Final Jeopardy! round on their official Instagram feed, where fans of the show at home sounded off.

Jeopardy! viewers lash out at the show’s writers for such an ‘easy’ clue

Viewers were in a tizzy over the Final Jeopardy! clue, complaining that producers made it way too easy to guess.

One Jeopardy! watcher called the clue “Easy peasy.”

Jeopardy! viewers felt producers went too easy on the contestants for Final Jeopardy! Pic credit: @jeopardy/Instagram

“If I can answer the final jeopardy question correctly, then it’s too easy,” decided another fan of the show.

One Instagram user claimed the clue was “so easy,” they “knew it immediately, and they called out Michael and Tamara for coming up short.

Others called the Final Jeopardy! clue “insanely easy” and “too easy” for their taste.

Jeopardy! spectators are growing tired of incorrect answers and ‘poor’ writing

In recent months, Jeopardy! fans have sounded off, calling out the show’s writers and contestants.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jeopardy! spectators expressed their dismay when none of the three competitors could identify late rapper Mac Miller, despite a photo of the artist being shared along with the clue.

When Jeopardy! contestants again came up short and failed to name the iconic British rock band Led Zeppelin in a picture clue, fans of the show were outraged and took to social media to convey their annoyance.

Jeopardy! viewers have also called out the show’s writers for a “poorly written” clue that cost one competitor thousands of dollars and recently griped about a rule that “forces” players to read lengthy category names.