Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings inducted into GMA3-peat Hall of Fame

Ken Jennings walked away from an episode of GMA3 with a one-of-a-kind prize.

The Jeopardy! host sat down for a segment on Tuesday with hosts DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim to discuss the inside scoop on Celebrity Jeopardy!

During his interview, Ken discussed a recent clip from an episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! featuring contestants Rachel Brosnahan, Seth Green, and Margaret Cho.

Mid-way through Ken’s segment, DeMarco pointed out a fun fact about the Jeopardy! host.

“Well, we love having you here, and this is your third time here on the show,” DeMarco began.

So, we have a little treat for you to induct you into our GMA3-peat Hall of Fame,” DeMarco told an unsuspecting Ken.

Ken Jennings is caught off guard on live television

Admittedly, Ken Jennings wasn’t aware a GMA3-peat Hall of Fame even existed, but as DeMarco informed him, “Yes, and guess what? You’re in it now.”

As Ken continued to chat with DeMarco and Eva, one of the show’s producers snuck up behind Ken and put his surprise “treat” around his neck—a blinged-out number three fastened on an oversized gold chain.

Ken’s eyes opened wide as he was fitted with his showy neckpiece.

Eva added, “Not only are you the Jeopardy! ‘GOAT,’ but you’re now a Three-Peater!”

DeMarco called Ken Jennings being blinged-out “something else for the show.”

Ken appreciated the gesture, joking that he would wear his oversized necklace for the rest of his life.

“I’m gonna shower with this on,” he teased. “This is very exciting.”

Ken says being a Jeopardy! contestant is ‘tense’ and ‘bewildering’

After being awarded his necklace, Ken discussed watching Jeopardy! and Celebrity Jeopardy! contestants struggle to answer questions he knows the answers to

Ken confessed that his heart is “always with” the contestants because he’s been in their shoes before, competing on Jeopardy! himself in 2004.

Ken said being a contestant is “intense and bewildering.” Because he empathizes with them, “every part of” his being wants them to succeed.

Ken said he often thinks, “I hope she knows this… oh, good! She gets to select again!”

The game show host referred to himself as a “cheerleader” for all three players during each episode—which is why people love him, added DeMarco.

Ken gives kudos to Margaret Cho

While he was at it, Ken discussed recent Celebrity Jeopardy! contestant, comedian Margaret Cho, noting that her persona is much different when she’s in trivia mode.

As he noted, comedians are often very smart because they must think on their feet in their line of work.

Therefore, he wasn’t surprised by Margaret’s performance, although he admitted it was “funny” to watch her on the show.

“It’s a totally different persona. She was like, laser-focused, like … she was all about the Jeopardy!” Ken said of Margaret.