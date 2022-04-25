Jason Bateman teases Ozark finale ‘happy ending’

Jason Bateman has discussed the final episode of Ozark. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Actor Jason Bateman has teased fans of Ozark by hinting at a happy ending for the fourth and final season of the crime drama.

Bateman is coming to the end of his role as a money launderer and dedicated family man Marty Byrde in the hit series Ozark. Netflix will be releasing the final seven episodes of Season 4 this Friday, and sadly for many fans, there will not be a fifth season.

Excitement has been building about how the show’s writers hope to end things for the Byrde family. And now, the 53-year-old Bateman has given some major hints as to how the season finale ends.

Bateman spoke to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show when he was asked about potential spoilers. The Arrested Development actor joked, “We all die at the end! Is that a spoiler?” But, later, he got a bit more serious.

Jason Bateman revealed Ozark Season 4 finale spoiler

Towards the end of the interview, Fallon asked outright, “Is there any world where there’s a happy ending to the show?” and Bateman responded firstly with, “it is.” The actor then explained that he and showrunner Chris Mundy would always spend time discussing themes and the show’s direction at the start of each season.

He said, “With the final season, the whole thing was like, ‘Well, how are we gonna end it?’ Should the Byrde family pay a bill, you know? Like, should they get away with it? Should they not? And so he said, ‘I want it to be a happy ending, but there’s got to be a little of a, Well, is it happy for them?'”

Bateman teased a little more by implying that the Byrde family will have a rough time of things but will reach a favorable conclusion in the end, “Hopefully the audience will think, ‘Ah, they’ve kind of threaded the needle between a happy ending, but they’re limping.'”

Ozark Season 4 finale will bring ‘closure’ to fans

Earlier this year, showrunner Mundy spoke to the Hollywood Reporter when he said he wanted to bring “closure” to the show. He said the last seven episodes would be “fun and exciting” and really “emotional” for the show’s main characters.

Mundy also stressed, “I always want closure. I don’t want to feel messed with. I want to feel like, ‘OK, that was the end.'”

If you are disappointed about Ozark coming to an end and wondering what next to watch on Netflix, check out Monsters and Critics’ list of some of the best original series on Netflix.

The remaining seven episodes of Ozark Season 4 will be available to stream from April 29 on Netflix.