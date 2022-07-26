Isle of the Dead stars tease, ‘Keep your friends close and your enemies closer’

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan and Lauren Cohan as Maggie, as seen in The Walking Dead. Pic credits: AMC/Jace Downs/Josh Stringer

There is a bunch of stuff going on in The Walking Dead universe at the moment, which is crazy considering the TV series is about to enter its final eight episodes.

However, AMC has ensured that fans will not be wanting when it comes to walkers after the original series concludes later in the year.

Along with Fear the Walking Dead, there are plenty of other spinoffs in development.

Not only will Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) head to Europe, but the network has an anthology series, Tales of The Walking Dead, as well as delving further into Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) story next year with a newly announced spinoff series.

Finally, there will be a Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) spinoff, which is probably the most surprising as these characters are arch enemies in the original series.

And, it looks like this theme will be explored further in the upcoming Isle of the Dead series.

Maggie and Negan look set to be ‘frenemies; in latest teaser

Maggie has hated Negan ever since he bashed in her husband’s head with his iconic bat, Lucille.

However, thanks to Rick deciding to safe Negan’s life and hold him a prisoner instead, Maggie has had to come to terms with the fact that Negan is always around, even forcing her to leave for a while.

Now she is back, and she has had to face Negan head-on as they battled both the Whisperers and now the Commonwealth, coming to an uneasy truce presently in Season 11B of The Walking Dead.

With them sharing the limelight in the new TV series, one would think they might have overcome their past and learned to get along in Isle of the Dead, but the pair promised in a recent interview that things would still be unsettled between the pair.

“As they say,” Cohan says. “Keep your friends close.”

Morgan then quickly follows up with, “And your enemies closer.”

Filming is currently underway on Isle of the Dead

What the pair means by this remains to be seen as filming is currently underway for Isle of the Dead and is not expected to drop until next year.

The same clip saw Cohan and Morgan explaining they were absent from The Walking Dead panel at San Diego Comic-Con for this very reason.

“We miss you and we wish we were celebrating with you live at San Diego Comic-Con,” Cohan said before Morgan explained the reason.

“We are busy filming our new series and we’re very excited about it.”

Already, it is known that Isle of the Dead will take place in New York City and will star Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong alongside Cohan and Morgan.

Isle of the Dead will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.