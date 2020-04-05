Is The Walking Dead ending? AMC viewers getting worried

Questions about The Walking Dead ending have surfaced due to the schedule that AMC is now working with.

Season 10, Episode 15 of The Walking Dead airs on Sunday, April 5. This serves as the penultimate episode for the current season.

After the new episode called “The Tower” airs on AMC, a huge gap on the TV schedule will take place. And this is where the questions are stemming from.

Is The Walking Dead ending?

Let’s jump right to the great news, as AMC has already ordered The Walking Dead Season 11. It means that the network plans to bring the show back in fall 2020.

There are some issues at play, though, including the season finale getting postponed. We still don’t know when the current season is going to come to an end.

Season 10, Episode 16 is still unfinished due to a production shutdown. AMC has not revealed when work on the episode is expected to be completed, nor has the network given a hint at when the season finale could air on television.

Despite any worries about what happens after “The Tower” debuts, there are no public plans of The Walking Dead ending on AMC.

At some point, the show will certainly have to reach a conclusion, but that could still be several seasons down the line.

Before any of that happens, a true crossover with Fear the Walking Dead or a specific lead-in to The Walking Dead: World Beyond could take place.

The horde is on its way. Don’t miss the last episode of #TWD this Sunday before the season finale later this year. pic.twitter.com/W5JTE40CwY — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) April 4, 2020

The Walking Dead Season 11

Even though we don’t know how the show will wrap up Season 10b, there are lots of reasons to start looking ahead to The Walking Dead Season 11.

A new character named Princess just debuted at the end of Season 10, Episode 14, and if the TV writers stick close to the source material from the TWD comic books, then she will be very important in Season 11.

We should also see the return of Maggie (played by Lauren Cohan) for Season 11 episodes as well.

Unless she is only appearing for a blip during the Season 10 finale? But we think she will be back in fall 2020 as well.

Then there is Connie (played by Lauren Ridloff), who vanished earlier in Season 10 but is fully expected to return and have a reunion with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) that should make long-time viewers of the show quite happy.

There is a lot left to explore in the world of The Walking Dead, so any fears that it could be ending should be set aside.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.