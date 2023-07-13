Is Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend replacing Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune? Here’s why some think she might

Ryan Seacrest is taking over Pat Sajak’s role next year as the host of Wheel of Fortune, and some of his fans think his girlfriend will be starring alongside him.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Wheel of Fortune announced that Ryan will host the long-running game show beginning next year.

The news came on the heels of Pat Sajak’s retirement announcement on June 12. After 41 seasons as the popular weeknight game show’s host, Pat has decided to let someone else take over his coveted position.

With the news that Ryan will be at the helm of Wheel of Fortune beginning in 2024, there is now some speculation that his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige Petcosky, will be joining him.

In fact, fans believe that Aubrey will be snagging a highly sought after position on the show, replacing Vanna White as the famous tile-turning, ever-clapping hostess.

How did these rumors come about? A recent Instagram post by Aubrey got her fans talking.

Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky teases upcoming project

In the Instagram share, which was posted earlier this week, Aubrey announced that she will be sharing an “exciting” announcement with her fans soon.

Aubrey was photographed as she sat behind her laptop and shared a couple of selfies as she got to work, looking gorgeous as always in a form-fitting black dress with her hair styled in unfussy waves.

In the caption of her carousel post, Aubrey told her 76,600 Instagram followers, “A #workfromhome aesthetic 🖤 Back to the grind!”

“Been building myself and my business from the ground up,” Aubrey continued. “It doesn’t happen over night, but boy is it worth the ride 🖤 Getting excited to share with you guys a project I’ve been working on for some time now… Stay tuned 🤫 #femaleentrepreneur #bosslady.”

In addition to the hundreds of likes her post received, Aubrey was met with plenty of supportive comments. Many of her fans expressed their excitement as they await her big news.

Fans wonder if Aubrey will replace Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune

There were some fans who thought perhaps Aubrey’s post was a subtle hint that she’ll be replacing the illustrious Vanna White.

One such fan wrote in the comments section, “Vanna white!!”

One of Aubrey’s Instagram followers thinks she may become the next Vanna White. Pic credit: @aubreypaige_/Instagram

Another asked, “Taking over in wheel of fortune?”

Another one of Aubrey’s followers suggested she might be “taking over” on Wheel of Fortune. Pic credit: @aubreypaige_/Instagram

Is it a possibility that Aubrey could indeed be joining Ryan and replacing Vanna in her longstanding role? It’s not entirely too far-fetched, since she certainly appears to be qualified for the job.

Aubrey, a 25-year-old self-described artist, has experience in the entertainment industry. Per her LinkedIn, Aubrey has worked as a model, screenwriter, sales and marketing specialist, stylist, hostess/waitress/bartender, influencer, and actress. Not to mention, it doesn’t hurt that she’s dating the Wheel of Fortune’s future host.

One person who likely wouldn’t be on board with the idea, however, is Vanna herself.

Vanna reportedly felt ‘disrespected’ that Ryan Seacrest replaced her longtime co-host Pat Sajak

Vanna has been doing her thing on Wheel of Fortune since 1982 and gets paid a pretty penny to clap and reveal letters on the board. At age 66, though, it’s possible that she’ll soon be joining her pal Pat Sajak and retiring from the game show business.

However, the beloved television personality reportedly wasn’t thrilled about Ryan being chosen as Pat’s replacement. In fact, a source told The Daily Mail that Vanna felt “disrespected” that Ryan was considered over her to replace Pat as host of Wheel of Fortune.

“[Vanna] was disappointed that they didn’t give her more of a chance to take over Pat’s job or that she wasn’t able to give her two cents on the replacement,” the insider told the outlet.

There is still plenty of time before Pat hangs up his hat for good and Ryan makes his next big career move.

In the meantime, whether or not Vanna’s job is up for grabs remains to be seen.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC.