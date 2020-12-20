It’s Sunday night so that typically means new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans for CBS.

For fans of the NCIS spin-offs, it hasn’t been easy to keep up with the constantly changing schedule for Sunday nights.

At different times this fall, NCIS: L.A. has had episodes start at 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9 p.m., and 9:30 p.m. in those primary time slots for CBS.

Hopefully, when the 2021 schedule starts to get flowing, CBS gives both shows a static time slot.

Is NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans on tonight?

For the evening of Sunday, December 20, there are no new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles or NCIS: New Orleans.

A new episode of 60 Minutes airs at 7/6c (slightly later if football runs long in some time zones). After 60 Minutes, CBS is airing Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event. That’s a one-hour special.

Then, after Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood do their holiday special, CBS will be airing The 22nd Annual A Home for the Holidays. It is a show packed with inspirational stories from lives that have been changed through adoption.

During A Home for the Holidays, CBS will have performances from Miranda Lambert, Meghan Trainor, Josh Groban, and many more.

Following all of the December 20 holiday specials, a repeat episode of NCIS is going to air to finish out the night. This is Season 7, Episode 1 and it is called Truth or Consequences. It is the Season 7 premiere and it begins with DiNozzo and McGee trying to find Ziva’s replacement.

Major props to Ferlito for bringing some earnestness to this scene in the face of me being an idiot. https://t.co/SqvMmMOF0r — Rob Kerkovich (@RobKerkovich) December 15, 2020

When do the NCIS spin-offs return to CBS?

The next new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles will debut on Sunday, January 3. We have an episode breakdown here for anyone who wants to read ahead.

As for NCIS: New Orleans, the show will also return on January 3, and CBS has given an episode synopsis for that installment as well.

This is all great news for fans of the NCIS spin-offs because it means that there isn’t an extended winter hiatus until the shows return. That’s much different than what is taking place over at ABC, as those fans have to wait about three months for the return of Grey’s Anatomy.

Details for the next new episode of NCIS have also been revealed. We will get to see the return of McGee’s wife to the show and it is going to be an episode that gets viewers closer to answers about what happened between Gibbs and McGee at the airport.

Be a light and try to help someone out there. 🙏 That’s it for now east coast. #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/Btll9udlgQ — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) December 14, 2020

NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans are currently on hiatus at CBS.