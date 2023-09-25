Is Madeleine St. John returning to When Calls the Heart?

Is there hope that Bill Avery (Jack Wagner) will be reunited with Madeleine St. John (Stefanie von Pfetten) on When Calls the Heart?

We know that Madeline bought Bill’s property earlier this season and then left, claiming that she and her son would be back in a few days.

However, not everything is as it seems in Hope Valley.

Montague (Benjamin Wilkinson) continues to raise suspicion among the townspeople, and Nathan (Kevin McGarry) gets a lead into exactly what Madeleine and Montague are up to.

As usual, it’s nothing good.

But right now, Madeleine is still supposed to return to Hope Valley, but will she?

Is Madeleine St. John coming back to Hope Valley?

Right now, it doesn’t look like Madeleine will be returning to Hope Valley, at least not in the near future.

Although there hasn’t been an announcement about her role, we did see Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) receive a rather telling package.

Madeleine’s son Jamie (John JJ Miller) borrowed a book from Elizabeth and returned it back via mail rather than in person. This raises suspicions from Elizabeth, who now isn’t sure that Jamie and his mom will be back.

Elizabeth questions why Jamie would return the book by mail if they are supposed to be back in Hope Valley within a few days, and her suspicions are later seemingly confirmed when they learn that it’s Union City Holdings who has Bill’s property rather than Madeleine St. John.

What are they doing with Bill’s land in When Calls the Heart?

The big question that remained before Sunday night’s episode of When Calls the Heart was what exactly was happening with Bill’s land.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Nathan learns that Union City Holdings is diverting water from certain properties, causing other small towns in the area to go dry, effectively bringing ruin to these towns.

It seems that they have the same plan for Bill’s property, which he sold in good faith to Madeleine, who seems to have tricked him into selling to Union City Holdings instead.

Now, there’s a bunch of mysterious work going on at Bill’s old property. The men working insist that they are building a well, but they act very suspiciously, and no one believes them.

At the end of Episode 9, it’s revealed that these men are actually working to build aqueducts to supply water to Union City, which will take the water away from Hope Valley and any other small town they buy property in.

Can the town work together to save its water supply? Stayed tuned on Sunday nights to find out.

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 9/8c on Hallmark.