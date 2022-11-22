Is Blue Bloods new this week? When do new episodes return?

Abigail Hawk as Abigail Baker on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Even the Reagans are taking Thanksgiving off.

Blue Bloods is taking a brief break this Friday but will return with a new episode on December 2.

That episode will have some intriguing turns, including Anthony’s daughter being the witness to a crime.

That has Anthony and Erin clashing on whether to use her as a witness against a dangerous criminal.

Once again, Frank has to chastise a cop, this time for not acting properly when they were off-duty.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Danny and Jamie will once more clash on a case involving a mugging while Eddie and Badillo try to help an attack victim.

Thus, while fans may be annoyed at this delay, the series promises to make up for it with some fun when it does return.

How did Blue Bloods do in the ratings this week?

Once again, Blue Bloods remained steady in the ratings to win over other network shows on Friday night.

While a bit lower than its usual norms, Blue Bloods still scored 5.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demo.

The episode did feature a clash between Jamie and Danny over prosecuting a young man for a murder which pushed the tension that Jamie’s new job in intelligence is bringing.

However, there will not be a new episode this week, as CBS is holding off on original programming the day after Thanksgiving.

Instead, CBS will air the annual showings of Frosty the Snowman and Frosty Returns, followed by the original movie A Christmas Proposal.

But fans can be sure that Blue Bloods is back on December 2 with a brand new episode continuing the drama fans love.

What’s coming when Blue Bloods returns?

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

The series will be back Friday, December 2, with a new episode, as Heroes shows more clashes between the Reagans and their allies.

“Erin and Anthony clash when Anthony’s daughter, Sophia (Isabel Harper Leight), is the sole eyewitness to a fatal shooting. Also, Frank wants to punish an off-duty cop for his inaction during an armed robbery; Danny and Baez investigate a violent mugging with some unwanted help from Jamie; and Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help an attack victim see the brighter side of New York City.”

Jamie’s job is causing some issues, not just because he can’t tell the family what he’s doing, but how his intelligence job takes precedence over some cases.

Danny told Jamie he had to look at the victims, so Jamie interjecting himself in this case isn’t going to go over well.

It’s never easy when Frank has to discipline a cop, and this could cause some more friction in the ranks.

It’s been a while since Anthony’s wayward daughter showed up on the show, and her being in the middle of a crime will cause some conflict, with Erin trying to solve the case while Anthony is concerned over his daughter.

The Eddie/Badillo plotline sounds more like filler but might provide some heartwarming moments.

Thus, while fans have to wait a bit for a new episode, it should be worth it to enjoy some more action on the hit drama.

Blue Bloods Season 13 returns with new episodes Friday, December 2 at 10/9c on CBS.