Interview with the Vampire Season 2: Cast, plot, premiere date, and everything else there is to know

The timeless love story at the heart of AMC’s Interview with the Vampire won many fans in 2022, but with increased delays for the second season, a lot has changed during the extended hiatus.

It’s rare for a vampire drama to offer more than it borrows from the genre, but the show managed to break through armed with many of Anne Rice’s unique storylines from the novel series.

At the time of its launch, AMC was losing The Walking Dead as the long-running zombie drama signed off after 11 seasons, so new franchises were in demand by the cabler.

Interview with the Vampire broke through with critical acclaim. The show garnered plenty of praise and solid ratings, resulting in a very early renewal for Season 2.

Now that new episodes are approaching, we must review everything we know about the upcoming season.

When will Interview with the Vampire Season 2 premiere?

After many delays, Interview With the Vampire Season 2 is finally set to premiere on AMC on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

One new episode will be available on the premiere date, followed by a new installment every week until the eight-part season wraps on June 30, 2024.

Once again, episodes are expected to air earlier on AMC+, but this time, they’ll likely be made available the morning before their linear debut.

In the past, AMC+ has experimented with drops up to seven days ahead of their linear debut, but it seems the best way to keep the conversation on a single episode is to give the episode to subscribers hours early.

With one segment of viewers watching episodes days in advance, spoilers were everywhere for the people who watched on AMC on Sunday nights.

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 cast features big changes

In one of the biggest casting shakeups on the small screen this year, Bailey Bass, who played the series’ female lead, Claudia, will not return for Interview With the Vampire Season 2.

Delainey Hayles was revealed to be taking over the role for the second chapter.

“Bailey Bass is a talented actor who did a remarkable job bringing the character of Claudia to life in Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire for a variety of reasons, Delainey Hayles will appear as Claudia in season two,” the network said in a statement.

“We are grateful for Bailey’s unforgettable performance in season one and wish her nothing but the best.”

Sam Reid returns as Lestat de Lioncourt, alongside Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac.

The rest of the cast includes Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy, Assad Zaman as Armand, Ben Daniels as Santiago, and Roxane Duran as Madeleine.

Some Mayfair Witches cast members could also crossover, given that both shows are set in the network’s Immortal Universe.

What is Interview with the Vampire Season 2 about?

“In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Bogosian),” AMC teases.

“Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia.”

“It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Zaman).”

“Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories,” the logline concludes.

It sounds like things are about to get even more interesting, but there are plenty of questions about where this storyline could go next.

Thanks to the present-day timeline, we know a lot more than we thought we ever would about the vampires at the heart of the story, but we’re also about to get a lot more context than before about big events.

After everything they’ve been through, is there a way forward for Lestat and Louis, or will they be sworn enemies until the end of time?

Is there a trailer for Interview with the Vampire Season 2?

The official trailer for Interview with the Vampire Season 2 dropped during the series finale of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

It does not disappoint, teasing a new sandbox for the characters as they try to outmaneuver each other and avoid the sun.

Is Interview with the Vampire getting a spinoff?

Mayfair Witches premiered after Interview with the Vampire, and there is a connective tissue between the two shows.

A third entry in the franchise, titled The Talamasca, is officially in the works and has been for a year.

Details are scarce, but given the Talamasca’s appearances in the previous two series, we could soon be in for three-show crossovers.

Interview with the Vampire is currently on hiatus. Season 2 is set to premiere on Sunday, May 12, at 9/8c on AMC.