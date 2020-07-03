How did Brandon die on The Chi?

Season 3 of Showtime’s The Chi finally aired on Sunday, June 21, but without its biggest star, Jason Mitchell.

Warning: Spoiler alerts

Due to last year’s firing of Straight Outta Compton star, Jason Mitchell, from the show after allegations of sexual misconduct, the writers had to come up with a way to despatch of Brandon.

So, how did The Chi kill off Brandon?

At this stage, it remains unclear exactly how he died.

Early on in the season premiere, there was a scene that is supposedly Brandon’s funeral. The casket was closed, so we never actually saw a corpse. There was a photo of Brandon (actor Jason Mitchell didn’t make an appearance in the episode).

The show implied that Brandon was murdered on the mean streets of Chicago, just like his brother, Coogie (Jahking Guillory).

Brandon’s mother, Laverne, played by Sonja Sohn, gave an emotional eulogy. She started by asking how many, “mother’s out there had to bury a child. How many had to bury two?”

Read More Sonja Sohn of The Chi arrested for cocaine possession

There was a show of hands from many of the gathered mourners.

“He never had a damn shot! Neither did Coogie!” Laverne says tearfully. “I had no right to bring those boys into the world. [They] were all I had, and this city took ’em from me. So I’m always going to be broken. And there ain’t nothin’ that’s ever going to make me whole again.”

There followed no further explanation as to the circumstances of how he actually died.

Fans reacted negatively to how The Chi killed off Brandon

Some fans have been irritated by the lack of on-screen discussion about Brandon’s death and feel the show could have better explained what happened to the show’s main character.

While some fans thought they didn’t have to have him die but could have said he moved away.

But one fan thought the way the show killed of Brandon was actually quite apt. They wrote: “But it kinda makes sense. He’s just another person murdered. Damn.”

Why was Jason Mitchell fired from The Chi?

Jason Mitchell was fired in May 2019 after filming the second season.

He was accused of sexual harassment by his on-screen girlfriend, Tiffany Boone, along with other members of the cast and crew, including showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis.

His agent and his manager subsequently dropped Mitchell.

Last November, he appeared on The Breakfast Club, where he addressed the allegations by claiming that he was innocent and had done nothing wrong.

The Chi airs Sundays at 10/9c on Showtime.