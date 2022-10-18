House of the Dragon writer is ‘baffled’ as to why Daemon Targaryen is everyone’s internet boyfriend

Matt Smith stars as Prince Daemon Targaryen, as seen in Episode 7 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Ever since Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) waltzed onto our screens in House of the Dragon, fans have been captivated by the character.

Season 1 has seen the character be decidedly shady and underhanded in just about everything he does and even straight out murdering people for his own gain.

In fact, at the very start of Episode 5, Daemon even kills his own wife in order to make himself available to his niece, Princess Tarygaryen (portrayed by Milly Alcock at the time).

But there are some redeeming qualities.

Most notably, his love for his niece is one of them — even if incest is involved. After all, this is House Targaryen, so it is to be expected.

Also, Daemon seems to genuinely care for Rhaenyra’s father, and his brother, King Viserys (Paddy Considine).

However, one of the writers for House of the Dragon doesn’t quite see what all the fuss is about regarding Daemon.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen and Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra, as seen in Episode 5 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Daemon Targaryen is a bad boy that baffles one of the writers

On the internet, particularly on social media, there is an absolute thirst for Daemon Targaryen. On Twitter, people are questioning every week what questionable acts he will perform and that they are happy to overlook.

On TikTok, there is an entire corner of the platform dedicated to Daemon edits. And, of course, there are the memes. So. Many. Memes.

But one of House of the Dragon’s writers doesn’t understand what all the fuss is about.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, writer and executive producer Sara Hess is confused over the thirst for Daemon.

“He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me,” Hess said.

“Not that Matt isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role. But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend! I’m a little baffled how they’re all, ‘Oh, daddy!’ And I’m just like: ‘Really?’ How — in what way — was he a good partner, father or brother — to anybody?”

The writer then went on to tease fans that perhaps their minds will be changed after the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon.

And, already, some fans of the book on which the TV series is based are a little nervous to see how this writer goes into subsequent seasons when they know what is ahead for Daemon and Rhaenyra.

But, at the moment, I think she might be wrong there.

After all, if incest and murder are not going to change your mind about Daemon, what will?

Wil Johnson as Vaemond Velaryon, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, and Theo Nate as Laenor Velaryon, as seen in Episode 3 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Why does everyone love Daemon?

Many have asked why everyone is so hot for Daemon. Likely there are varied reasons.

After all, Game of Thrones set us all up to be okay with incest among the Targaryens even though we all thought it was a major ick when it came to Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and his sister Cersei (Lena Headey).

In House of the Dragon, we are allowed like the Targaryens in all their glory and madness.

Plus, if you pick a side in the upcoming battle for the Iron Throne, it will be between two sides of the Targaryen family. You literally have no choice in the latter if you are already enjoying the show.

But there might be more to it than that. Anyone who has found the dark romance side of TikTok will attest to the fact that there is a huge market out there for bad boys.

Sure, you’d never date them in real life but in a fictitious world? Absolutely.

And that’s entirely where Daemon falls.

House of the Dragon airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on HBO Max.