House of the Dragon: Who was the new dragon that Daemon was trying to tame?

Matt Smith stars as Daemon Targaryen in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO

The Season 1 finale of HBO’s House of the Dragon ended with a deadly dragon battle.

After Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) heard of her father’s passing and the usurping of her position as queen, things moved along quickly as the Blacks tried to find out who was on their side against King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney).

This led to Rhaenyra’s son, Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) taking a trip on dragonback to Storm’s End to try and persuade Lord Borros Baratheon (Roger Evans) to side with the queen.

Unfortunately, this trip did not end well for Lucerys.

Meanwhile, back at Dragonstone, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) also had dragons on his mind as he tried to amass as many of the creatures to their side as possible. This was because none of their dragons had seen battle before and the other side had the biggest dragon in Westeros.

In the process, a new dragon was introduced.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen stands in front of Vermithor, as shown in the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO

The new dragon is called Vermithor

Daemon decided to concentrate on luring the riderless dragons to fight on his behalf.

While those defending Queen Rhaenyra have 13 dragons between them (as opposed to only four on the side of King Aegon), not all of them have owners.

Some dragons are also considered wild due to them being riderless. As pointed out by Esquire, there are six dragons who are currently wild at Dragonstone: Seasmoke, Silverwing, Sheepstealer, Cannibal, Grey Ghost, and Vermithor.

Daemon, who was not deterred by the ferocity of these wild dragons, sang old Valyrian to Vermithor.

As of yet, it has not been revealed if Daemon was successful in taming the dragon, but it is likely that Season 2 of House of the Dragon will reveal its fate.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen stands in front of his dragon, Caraxes, as seen in the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO

Why is Vermithor important?

Vermithor is an important dragon. He is also huge, although not as big as Vhagar.

Most notably, Vermithor was ridden by King Jaehaerys I Targaryen (Michael Carter). This was the king who ruled before Viserys (Paddy Considine).

Vermithor was also considered one of the three great dragons from the time of Jaehaerys’ reign. Vhagar was one of the trio, as was Balerion, who was ridden by Viserys.

While Vhagar and Vermithor are still alive, Balerion died of old age and Viserys never took up another dragon after that.

Because of his age and size, Vermithor can be considered an excellent dragon to ride into battle, should someone be able to tame him.

As to whether or not that person is Daemon, who already has a dragon called Caraxes, remains to be seen and viewers will likely have to wait until Season 2 of House of the Dragon drops in order to find out more.

As yet, no release date has been set by HBO for Season 2 of House of the Dragon.