House of the Dragon: Who is White Worm?

Sonoya Mizuno stars as Mysaria, also known as White Worm, in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Episode 4 of House of the Dragon offered plenty of intrigue and scandal.

Most notably, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) not only sneaked out with her uncle, Daemon (Matt Smith), for some sexy time while keeping it solely in House Targaryen, but she also ended up sleeping with Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), a member of the Kingsguard.

While the tryst between Rhaenyra and Criston remains currently secret, the one between her and Daemon is now out in the open thanks to a spy.

A child saw the pair embracing while in a brothel in King’s Landing and immediately went to tell Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) about it.

During this meeting, it was unclear if the boy and Otto were the sole people involved in spying on the princess but later, it was discovered that someone else called White Worm is also a part of this plot.

So, who is White Worm?

White Worm has an eye on Rhaenyra

When the boy seeks out Otto, a guard tells the Hand of the King that “A messenger brings word from the White Worm.”

This is the first time this person is mentioned in the TV show and the next scene involving Daemon’s former concubine, Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), gives further information to those who were paying close attention.

While the scene revolved mainly around a very hungover Daemon, the same boy who took the news to Otto appears here.

As pointed out by Mashable, Mysaria has been busy since she and Daemon broke up, trading sex work for spying and creating a network of spies not unlike what Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) did in Game of Thrones.

While not said outright in this scene, it becomes apparent that Mysaria is actually White Worm.

Sonoya Mizuno stars as Mysaria, the White Worm, in Episode 4 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Who is White Worm, according to the book?

House of the Dragon is based on a book called Fire and Blood by George R. R. Martin. Because of this, viewers can get a sneak peek into what to expect.

This also means that book fans already know plenty about White Worm and what role she will play down the track in the TV series.

Also known as Misery, the White Worm, and the mistress of whisperers, in Fire and Blood, Mysaria will become a pivotal player in the upcoming civil war between the Targaryens which will break out after the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine), according to Newsweek.

Known as the Dance of Dragons, this civil war will see the death of several main players, including one of Rhaenyra’s sons.

Because of this, Mysaria, as White Worm, will plot with Daemon to kill the person responsible for this death.

White Worm will continue to have plenty more intrigue as House of the Dragon progresses, but viewers will have to tune in to find out more about how this character unfolds in the TV show compared to the book.

House of the Dragon airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on HBO Max.