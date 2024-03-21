House of the Dragon urges viewers to pick a side with thrilling Season 2 trailers — When will it premiere?

House of the Dragon Season 2 will return to TV screens this summer.

HBO kicked off the promotional campaign for the sophomore season of the Game of Thrones spinoff on Thursday – and it’s a unique approach.

Instead of releasing one trailer, we got two—one focused on Team Black and another on Team Green.

The purpose is to allow viewers to easily choose between the two warring sides of the Targaryen family.

New episodes of the eight-part season get underway on Sunday, June 16, at 9/8c on HBO and Max.

Let’s delve into the two trailers because each makes a compelling case for being Team Black and Team Green.

Rhaenyra is ready for war in House of the Dragon Season 2

There’s never a dull moment in Westeros, and throwing family strife and dragons into the mix is a recipe for disaster.

For Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), this has been about reclaiming what’s been taken from her—her throne and her son.

Instead of wallowing in the aftermath of Lucerys’ (Elliot Grihault) death, we see her make great strides to get the upper hand on those who oppose her – whether they like it or not.

Sadly, there’s no telling how that will transition to the small screen. Of course, the first season changed much of what we thought we knew about the source material.

We expect more of that to be on the agenda in the sophomore season, but Rhaenyra’s team can only take so many hits.

Will she be able to work together alongside everyone at her disposal, move some chess pieces, and wipe the Hightowers and the Targaryens who oppose her from the chessboard?

Unfortunately for Rhaenyra, her enemies aren’t ready to admit defeat, and it seems The Greens have some tricks to even the odds.

Alicent will be front and center on House of the Dragon Season 2

The most exciting part of their trailer is that Alicent (Olivia Cooke) still seems to be front and center. There were some concerns that she would be cast aside in favor of her son Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), who is still on the throne when the season picks back up.

Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) is seemingly still holding on to what happened in the sky when his dragon, Vhagar, killed his nephew, Lucerys.

Both sides are caught in a complicated web of deceit, and we should expect that to get worse as we move into the next chapter.

Even those who read George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood were left shocked by some twists and turns because the book lacked much context.

That lack of context has given the creatives the freedom to subvert expectations.

Who stars on House of the Dragon Season 2?

Additional returning cast members for House of the Dragon Season 2 include Matt Smith, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Matthew Needham, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Rhys Ifans, Phoebe Campbell, Bethany Antonia, Jefferson Hall, and Phia Saban.

New cast members include Gayle Rankin, Simon Russell Beal, Abubakar Salim, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan.

It’s a stacked cast, for sure!

House of the Dragon is currently on hiatus. Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, June 16, at 9/8c on HBO and Max. Stream Season 1 on Max.