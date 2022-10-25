House of the Dragon Season 2 release date: When is it coming out?

Matt Smith stars as Daemon Targaryen, as seen in the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Season 1 of HBO’s House of the Dragon concluded on Sunday night, ending on a cliffhanger that saw Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) ready for war.

Throughout the course of the debut season, the question of who will sit on the Iron Throne after King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has been a fierce one.

While only men had been considered up until this point in time in Westeros, Viserys named his daughter, Rhaenyra, as his heir after his brother, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), mocked his dead son.

From that point onward, though, Viserys was determined his daughter would rule in his steed and maintained this opinion for many years right up until his death — and even after his new wife, Alicent (Olivia Cooke), bore him several sons.

However, a confused conversation between himself and Alicent saw the queen believing Viserys suddenly wanted his eldest son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to rule in Rhaenyra’s place. This led to conflict and the Season 1 finale also saw the first major death as a result.

Now, viewers are looking forward to when they can find out more about House Targaryen in Season 2 of the epic fantasy series.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of House of the Dragon?

Leading up to the release of the pilot episode of House of the Dragon, there was still no official news regarding the show’s renewal, even though there had been unofficial talk of further seasons.

However, as soon as Episode 1 aired, HBO confirmed that the show had been renewed for a second season, which instantly delighted fans.

On top of this exciting news, author George R. R. Martin has stated that he believes the new series will need four seasons in order to tell the story properly. House of the Dragon is based on his book, Fire and Blood.

So, when can viewers expect to see Season 2?

As yet, there has been no official release date confirmed for Season 2 of House of the Dragon.

And, it has been stated that the next installment could be another two years away. As Forbes points out, filming has not yet commenced on Season 2 but is expected to at some point toward the end of 2022.

According to an interview with the show’s co-creator Ryan Condal, fans can also expect Season 2 to be extremely bloodthirsty.

“Season 1 was setting the table for a very bloody feast to come,” Condal told Entertainment Weekly.

“…I’m really interested in picking up with all of those characters that we spent all of this time introducing, particularly Rhaenyra and Alicent’s families, and seeing what happens now that we’ve flipped the chessboard over and spilled the pieces on the ground. How do all those react? That’s the story that we tell in season 2 and beyond.”

As yet, no release date has been set by HBO for Season 2 of House of the Dragon.