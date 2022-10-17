House of the Dragon preview: Explosive new trailer released for Season 1 finale

Emma D’Arcy stars as Rhaenyra Targaryen in Episode 10 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO

The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon left plenty of viewers on the edge of their seats when Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her father, Otto (Rhys Ifans) decided to keep quiet about King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) death.

However, the pair were not entirely on the same page, with Otto determined to see Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) killed and Alicent wanting to save her childhood friend’s life.

However, both agreed that they wanted Alicent’s son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), to become king.

This was because of a misunderstanding on Alicent’s behalf. When Viserys spoke to Alicent, thinking he was talking to Rhaenyra, he began speaking about Aegon. However, Viserys had been talking about Aegon the Conqueror and not Aegon II, leading to the misunderstanding.

Trying to keep it all a secret while they located Aegon and made him king, Rhaenys (Eve Best) was also under lock and key.

However, she finally broke free and managed to escape on dragon back. This means that the Season 1 finale will look at what happens next.

Eve Best stars as Rhaenys Targaryen, as seen in Episode 9 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

House of the Dragon Episode 10 details

HBO has remained tight-lipped prior to every episode airing of House of the Dragon, meaning no synopses have been released ahead of time.

However, according to IMDb, the title of Episode 10 is titled The Black Queen, which gives viewers some clue as to what to expect next.

Alicent heads the greens, who believe Aegon II should be made king after Viserys’ death. Whereas, Rhaenyra heads the Blacks, who are staunch supporters of Rhaenyra being the next in line to rule over Westeros.

So, this title reveals that the Season 1 finale will focus on Rhaenyra. This is also confirmed in the new trailer released by HBO.

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra and Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, as seen in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

House of the Dragon trailer released for Episode 10

The clip for Episode 10 of House of the Dragon cuts straight to the chase, confirming that Rhaenys has made it safely to Dragonstone.

“The Greens are coming for you Rhaenyra,” Rhaenys says. “And for your children.”

Rhaenyra looks terrified at the threat made to her offspring and it appears that she does consider bowing to Aegon, but Daemon (Matt Smith) tries to talk her down.

“You cannot bend the knee to the Hightowers,” Daemon says. “They stole your birthright.”

There is plenty of talk after that about war and taking over the Red Keep so that Rhaenyra can claim the Iron Throne. Even her children get in on the action with Jacaerys (Harry Collett) insisting they be involved in the action.

One of the Cargyll twins also appears, carrying Viserys’ crown and declaring his allegiance to the queen.

As for whether or not Rhaenyra winds up attacking King’s Landing and the Red Keep remains to be seen and fans will just have to wait until Sunday night in order to find out more.

House of the Dragon airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on HBO Max.