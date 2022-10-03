House of the Dragon preview: Episode 8 sees Otto take control and trouble at the Stepstones continues

Rhys Ifans stars as Otto Hightower, as seen in Episode 1 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Episode 7 of House of the Dragon saw Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) finally meeting up.

Since their last encounter, they have both married and had children, but the torch still shone brightly for the Targaryens.

By the end of the episode, Rhaenyra’s husband, Ser Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan), had been dispatched with – although not permanently like in the book – and the pair were married.

Along with this, the question of who fathered Rhaenyra’s children was also brought to the forefront, and Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) almost found herself in hot, treasonous water because of this.

Alicent’s son, Aemond (Leo Ashton), also managed to score a dragon when he took ownership of Vhagar.

Now, let’s take a look at what will happen as a result of all this when HBO’s epic fantasy series returns next Sunday.

Steve Toussaint stars as Lord Corlys Velaryon in Episode 7 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

House of the Dragon Episode 8 details

According to IMDb, the title for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon is The Lord of the Tides.

As yet, HBO has not released a synopsis for this episode, but the title alone gives a good indication of where this episode is headed. Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) is the lord of Driftmark and has a very close relationship with the sea, as does his entire house.

So, it makes sense that Episode 8 will focus on this house and, in particular, Lord Corlys. And this is something that is touched on in the latest trailer.

House of the Dragon trailer released for Episode 8

HBO has released a new trailer for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon that takes a closer look at what is going on in regard to Corlys – and things look grim.

“The Sea Snake has taken a grave wound in battle at the Stepstones,” a voiceover announces before Corls’ younger brother, Ser Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), asks Rhaenys (Eve Best) who will take the Driftwood throne, indicating that Corlys has died.

Eve Best stars as Lady Rhaenys Targaryen in Episode 5 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Last week’s episode of House of the Dragon saw Corlys and Rhaenys discussing this very matter since the eldest born son of Laenor is obviously not a Velaryon.

The suggestion here was that Driftmark might be handed to Laena’s children instead, but nothing was officially confirmed.

The clip for Episode 8 also shows that there will be another time jump when House of the Dragon returns, as Aemond is shown with his eye patch and is obviously much older now.

In addition to this, it looks like Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) has taken further control over King Viserys (Paddy Considine).

“As Hand, I speak with the King’s voice on this and all other matters,” Otto says as he sits upon the Iron Throne.

As yet, it is unclear exactly what Otto is speaking about, but Rhaenyra is present during his speech and looks on as he talks.

“Those vipers rule in my father’s name,” Rhaenyra later says about the Hightowers.

How this all plays out, though, remains to be seen, and viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

House of the Dragon airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on HBO Max.