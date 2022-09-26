House of the Dragon preview: Episode 7 sees someone stealing the dragon Vhagar as Alicent attacks Rhaenyra

Olivia Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Episode 6 of House of the Dragon saw some major characters aged up as a ten-year time jump occurred.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) was now a mother, giving birth to her third child in the opening minutes of the episode.

Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) also bore another child, a son called Aemond (Leo Ashton).

Along with this, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) had also married since Episode 5. He was wed to Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell), the sister of Rhaenyra’s husband, Laenor (John MacMillian).

The pair had two daughters, the twins Baela (Shani Smethhurst) and Rhaena (Eva Ossei-Gerning). Unfortunately, Laena died during the birth of their third child.

With Laena’s death, it looks like Episode 7 might take a closer look at House Velaryon.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Nanna Blondell as Lady Laena Velaryon, as seen in Episode 6 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

House of the Dragon Episode 7 details

According to Comic Book, the title for Episode 7 of House of the Dragon is Driftmark.

As yet, HBO has not released a synopsis for the latest installment, so viewers can only guess at what is coming next.

However, considering the title of Episode 7, it seems that the storyline will follow House Velaryon quite closely as that is where they live.

Already, this house is a significant one, being the only other family that also has dragons.

And, with Laena dying and leaving a dragon behind, it seems the battle will be on to claim it, according to the latest trailer.

Nanna Blondell stars as Lady Laena Velaryon in Episode 6 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

House of the Dragon trailer released for Episode 7

This clip is actually quite confusing for those who have not yet read the book by George R. R. Martin on which House of the Dragon is based. However, some significant things can be gleaned.

At the start of the teaser, someone from House Velaryon is buried. Most likely, this is Laena, even though she commanded her dragon, Vhagar, to burn her with fire in Episode 5.

The trailer also shows that Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) is back and Hand of the King once more. Already, it seems that he is plotting to make sure his grandchildren are next in line for the Iron Throne rather than Rhaenyra’s children.

In addition to this, it appears that someone has stolen Vhagar, which seems impossible because he is currently the largest dragon alive in Westeros.

Finally, the conflict between Rhaenyra and Alicent seems to have kicked up a notch, with Alicent declaring that “there is a debt to be paid.”

Later in the teaser, Alicent draws Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) catspaw dagger and threatens Rhaenyra with it.

The clip ends with Rhaenyra declaring, “Now they see you as you are.” Rhaenyra is holding up someone’s hand and it appears she might be making this declaration to Alicent after she attacks with the dagger.

However, viewers will just have to tune in on Sunday night to find out for sure.

