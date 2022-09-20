House of the Dragon preview: Episode 6 sees a significant time jump occurs and rumors about Rhaenyra surface

Emma D’Arcy stars as Princess Rhaenyra in Episode 6 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO

Episode 5 of House of the Dragon saw the wedding between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate).

Rhaenyra’s uncle, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), also turned up unexpectedly, and it appears that things between him and his niece are still incredibly steamy.

Once King Viserys (Paddy Considine) saw this, he fast-forwarded the wedding, particularly more so after Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) killed Laenor’s boyfriend, Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod).

At the end of the episode, Viserys collapsed, and his life now hangs in the balance. This means that viewers are eager to find out what happens next in HBO’s new epic fantasy series.

Episode 6 will see a significant time jump from the end of Episode 5, revealing Viserys’ fate, and will also introduce new actors for two well-loved characters.

Emma D’Arcy will now portray an older Princess Rhaenyra, and Olivia Cooke will replace Emily Carey as Alicent Hightower.

House of the Dragon Episode 6 details

According to Elite Daily, the title for Episode 6 of House of the Dragon is The Princess and the Queen.

As yet, there has been no official confirmation by HBO that this is the title of Episode 6, nor have they released a synopsis.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

However, based on the title alone, it looks like things could focus mostly on Princess Rhaenyra and her stepmother, Alicient Hightower.

And, judging by the trailer for the next installment, this is certainly the case.

Olivia Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower in Episode 6 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO

House of the Dragon trailer released for Episode 6

Quickly, the new trailer for Episode 6 introduces the older versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent as well as reveals some new details.

Most notably, Viserys is alive, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) is currently missing, and the Stepstones are still a headache for the king.

The opening scene also reveals just how long has passed since the close of Episode 5.

“Where, I wonder, is our Prince Daemon?” a council member asks during a meeting.

“It was a decade ago, and he has since left the region undefended,” Alicent says before Rhaenyra jumps in to point out that “we have left it undefended.”

Already, viewers can see the tension going on between Rhaenyra and her old friend, Alicent. Episode 5 saw a rift developing between the pair, and this has certainly continued on over the years.

Tom Glynn-Carney stars as Aegon Targaryen in Episode 6 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO

An older Aegon Targaryen is also introduced as a discussion by Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) regarding children runs over the top of several fleeting scenes.

There is also later talk in the clip suggesting that there is some sort of conflict arising from Rhaenyra’s children.

“To have one child like that is a mistake,” Alicent tells Viserys. “To have three is an insult.”

Fans of the book on which House of the Dragon is based will know what is going on here, but for everyone else, they will have to wait until Episode 6 airs to find out what is really meant here.

As for Daemon? Well, it seems he isn’t lost, but he and Laena (Savannah Steyn) are now an item, and the pair can be seen riding on the backs of their dragons.

House of the Dragon airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on HBO Max.