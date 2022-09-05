House of the Dragon preview: Episode 4 sees the prince crowned a king and a rumor circulating about Rhaenyra

Matt Smith stars as Prince Daemon Targaryen in Episode 2 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Episode 3 of House of the Dragon saw Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) in conflict with her father regarding her marital status.

It also featured a time jump that saw King Viserys (Paddy Considine) already married to Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) and the son from this union turning two.

Because of this, many in the realm were suggesting that the king set aside Rhaenyra as his heir and declare his new son as the next in line for the Iron Throne.

By the end of the episode, though, Viserys had made it quite clear that his daughter would follow in his footsteps.

In addition to this, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) successfully defeated the Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith).

Now, let’s take a look at what to expect in Episode 4.

House of the Dragon Episode 4 details

According to IMDb, the title of Episode 4 of House of the Dragon is King of the Narrow Sea. While HBO has not released a synopsis for this episode, the title alone gives viewers plenty to go on.

Considering Prince Daemon killed the Crabfeeder in Episode 3, it seems fit that he will be named King of the Narrow Sea.

The conflict between Daemon and the Crabfeeder occurred at the Stepstones, which is a region situated in the Narrow Sea, which runs between Westeros and Esso.

So, it stands to reason that the latest installment will focus more closely on Prince Daemon.

This is something that is explored further in the newly released trailer.

Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, as seen in Episode 3 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

House of the Dragon trailer released for Episode 4

The latest clip for House of the Dragon opens with Rhaenyra reading the inscription on the dagger that fans will remember from Game of Thrones.

This inscription speaks of the Prince That Was Promised, a Targaryen prophecy that played all the way through into HBO’s original series. Things turned out a little differently in that series as to what was expected in the prophecy but, for now, there is no reason for the Targaryens to doubt it.

As yet, though, it is unclear how this prophecy will play into the current storyline in House of the Dragon other than to remind Rhaenyra of it and possibly suggest that while she may not be the promised prince, she might be the mother of him.

Along with this, the conflict over who will rule after Viserys continues as a street performer questions which Targaryen will rule in his stead: the brother, the daughter, or the “little princeling of three.”

Prince Daemon also makes his return to King’s Landing in Episode 4 and lets the king know that he has been crowned King of the Narrow Sea. This will certainly add to the king’s headache regarding his succession.

Another headache of his is the courtship of his daughter. It appears that Rhaenyra has been seeing someone that the king is determined to put a stop to, describing his daughter as his “political headache.”

Finally, it appears that a rumor has been spreading through Westeros, also involving Rhaenyra.

The princess calls it a “vile accusation” and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) refers to it as “discomforting news.” However, it appears that he might have been the one to spread the rumor in the first place.

Unfortunately, though, viewers will have to wait until Sunday night in order to find out more.

House of the Dragon airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on HBO Max.