House of the Dragon: New Iron Throne includes swords from Warcraft and The Witcher

Fans of Game of Thrones eagerly anticipating the upcoming prequel series, House of the Dragon. The new HBO series will drop next month, and the network is starting to share more regarding the new TV show.

In particular, one of the series showrunners, Miguel Sapochnik, has just revealed that the infamous Iron Throne that has been expanded upon in House of the Dragon will feature some pretty impressive swords — including ones that aren’t even from the franchise.

The Iron Throne featured in Game of Thrones was a toned-down version of what author George R. R. Martin had envisioned in his A Song of Ice and Fire book series. In the new spinoff show, the designers have amped up the visuals for the display, adding a lot more swords than were displayed in the original show.

The Iron Throne will feature swords from other fandoms

Speaking recently to Entertainment Weekly, Sapochnik explained the process of creating the new version of the Iron Throne.

“Literally we had to put [up] fences when we first built it,” Sapichnik said. “Some of them are real swords. It is as dangerous as it is [described] in the books.”

He then went into greater detail, explaining that some 2,500 swords were used to create this new version.

On top of that, with so many swords needed, the network even went so far as to use swords from franchises like Warcraft and Netflix’s The Witcher to complete the epic task.

The Iron Throne in the books was even more impressive

The new Iron Throne will depict swords running down either side of the steps leading up to the impressive chair designated for House Targaryen as they rule over Westeros in House of the Dragon.

Previously, in Game of Thrones, only the seat had swords on it, and they appeared to be melted onto it in a rather pleasing manner. The new version is wild and uncontained and much closer to what George R. R. Martin envisioned in the book series, according to Den of Geek.

But how can the new chair be bigger than the old one?

Since the Game of Thrones storyline occurs some 200 years after the events unfold in House of the Dragon, it seems wrong that the Iron Throne be smaller in Game of Thrones.

This is touched on in the original series when Littlefinger (Aiden Gillen) tells Varys (Conleth Hill) that the throne is not like he had heard it would look like.

“There aren’t a thousand blades. There aren’t even two hundred. I’ve counted,” Littlefinger said, referring back to Martin’s book series descriptions.

However, since Robert Baratheon forcibly took the throne from the Targaryens before the start of Game of Thrones, it also makes sense that he would have the Iron Throne toned down for his own rule and because of his severe dislike for House Targaryen.

