House of the Dragon: New clip introduces Princess Rhaenyra after just giving birth

Emma D’Arcy stars as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

With Episode 6 of House of the Dragon aging up several of its characters, HBO has released a clip showing some of the new faces of old characters.

The next installment will feature a significant time jump, hence the reason for changing actors partway through Season 1.

Most notably, Princess Rhaenyra, who was previously portrayed by Milly Alcock, will be replaced by Emma D’Arcy.

In addition to this, her new husband from Episode 5, Ser Laenor Velaryon, will be played by John MacMillian.

To make sure fans get accustomed to the new actors, a sneak peek scene from Season 6 has been released as well as the original preview for the next episode.

This means that viewers can check out how this couple is faring after all these years — as well as revealing a new conflict between Rhaenyra and the queen, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).

Milly Alcock as Young Princess Rhaenyran Targaryen and Theo Nate as Young Ser Laenor Velaryon, as seen in Episode 5 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Princess Rhaenyra has just given birth

The new clip, which was shared on HBO’s official Twitter account shows Princess Rhaenyra directly after giving birth.

Laenor bursts through the door, excited about the news that Rhaenyra has delivered a son.

However, things immediately become intriguing as Rhaenyra is already up and dressed and ready to present the child to the queen, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Let me take him,” Laenor says, trying to help out but Rhaenyra will have none of that.

“No. She’ll get no such satisfaction from that,” the princess replies.

Already, we know that Alicent is desperate to find out something about the child, having summonsed Rhaenyra directly from the birthing bed. Along with this, the relationship between Rhaenyra and Laenor is being established here as well.

Episode 5 of House of the Dragon revealed that Laenor was gay and that the pair were entering the marriage with an agreement that they could continue seeing who they wanted to. Now, viewers can get a closer look at how that’s working out for them.

There are some hints about why the queen wants to see Rhaenyra as well.

“What could she possibly want?” Laenor asks as Rhaenyra side-eyes him in response. “I thought we were past this.”

It is a cryptic statement and one that fans of the book series will know the answer to.

According to the books, here’s what’s going on in this scene

For those who don’t want any book spoilers ahead of watching Episode 6, now is the time to look away. For everyone else, read ahead to find out what’s going on.

Rhaenyra and Laenor have already set up the parameters of their marriage in Episode 5 of House of the Dragon and in the book, Fire and Blood, on which the TV show is based, Rhaenyra bears several children while married to Laenor.

However, none of them are fair like Rhaenyra and Laenor, leading to speculation that Rhaenyra is having an affair with someone else (which she most certainly is).

Most likely, this is why the queen is asking to see the newborn child in order to confirm the fact that another child has been born of Rhaenyra but not of Laenor, who has fair hair like Rhaenyra but is also dark-skinned in the TV series.

As to what the queen will say in regard to the new baby remains to be seen and viewers will have to wait until Sunday night to find out what happens next.

House of the Dragon airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on HBO Max.