House of the Dragon: Milly Alcock was washing dishes for a living before being cast in HBO series

House of the Dragon tells the story of House Targaryen and is set to debut this Sunday night on HBO Max.
The story will commence some 200 years prior to the events that unfolded in the network’s original series, Game of Thrones.
There, the Targaryens were almost a dead house with only Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow AKA Aegon Targaryen, the last remaining members of this family.
However, in House of the Dragon, House Targaryen is in its heyday. Ruled by King Viserys (Paddy Considine), the line of succession is set to be passed down to his daughter, Rhaenyra Targaryen.
Rhaenyra’s story will be told from two perspectives, as an adult (and being portrayed by Emma D-Arcy) and as a young teen (Milly Alcock).
Now, Milly has only just revealed that prior to getting the life-changing role of Young Rhaenyra, she was working hard washing dishes to make ends meet.
Milly Alcock lived in her mother’s attic and washed dishes
The original cast of Game of Thrones will attest to the fact that the TV show changed their lives and this looks set to happen for the new actors in House of the Dragon as well.
Most notably, Milly Alcock has spoken out about how her life has already changed significantly after auditioning for the new epic fantasy series.
“I never thought this would happen to me,” Alcock revealed, according to The Daily Mail.
“I was washing dishes in a restaurant, living in my mum’s attic. This doesn’t happen to people like me, so it was incredibly quick.”
This was a mere two years ago, but now the world is her oyster as she gets ready to see what the world thinks of the new show.
Milly Alcock dropped out of school to pursue acting
The decision to become an actor saw Alcock dropping out of school to risk it all.
“I was like, I either have to sit all of my exams in rural Australia or I was just going to drop out of school,” the celebrity said. “So I dropped out because it was never really my thing.”
The risk has certainly paid off now but, before her break in House of the Dragon, Alcock had a small selection of acting roles within her homeland of Australia.
Her first TV role was in the series, Wonderland, and she followed it up with a variety of other shows, including A Place to Call Home, Pine Gap, and The Gloaming.
Of course, HBO is no stranger to taking risks on unknown actors. When Kit Harington was cast as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, he had never landed a notable acting role prior to that.
Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on August 21 on HBO Max.