House of the Dragon: Milly Alcock was washing dishes for a living before being cast in HBO series

Milly Alcock stars as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

House of the Dragon tells the story of House Targaryen and is set to debut this Sunday night on HBO Max.

The story will commence some 200 years prior to the events that unfolded in the network’s original series, Game of Thrones.

There, the Targaryens were almost a dead house with only Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow AKA Aegon Targaryen, the last remaining members of this family.

However, in House of the Dragon, House Targaryen is in its heyday. Ruled by King Viserys (Paddy Considine), the line of succession is set to be passed down to his daughter, Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Rhaenyra’s story will be told from two perspectives, as an adult (and being portrayed by Emma D-Arcy) and as a young teen (Milly Alcock).

Now, Milly has only just revealed that prior to getting the life-changing role of Young Rhaenyra, she was working hard washing dishes to make ends meet.