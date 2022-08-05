House of the Dragon: Matt Smith speaks out on upcoming racy scenes

Matt Smith will star as Prince Daemon Targaryen in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

With HBO’s House of the Dragon about to premiere, fans are eager to learn more about how this new series compares to the original.

Game of Thrones told the story of the battle to claim the Iron Throne in Westeros and was filled to the brim with blood and sizzling sex scenes.

Since production began on House of the Dragon, there have been many who questioned if the spinoff series will follow in its predecessor’s footsteps — particularly when it comes to the racy, and often risky, intimate scenes.

So far, there has been no official word on just how naked House of the Dragon is prepared to go, but there have been suggestions that it will follow in a similar manner.

Recently, it has been suggested that House of the Dragon will be similar and different to Game of Thrones. While Olivia Cooke (who portrays Alicent Hightower) said early on in the piece that there would be less violence towards women without actually saying much about the excessive nudity.

Now, Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen) reveals there will likely be plenty of racy scenes — just like in the original TV show.

Matt Smith reveals the level of racy scenes

Speaking recently to Rolling Stone, Matt Smith discussed just how many sex scenes there are in the upcoming first season of House of the Dragon.

And, it seems the actor was questioning just how much nudity was required in the new series.

“You do find yourself asking, ‘Do we need another sex scene?'” Smith said.

“And they’re like, ‘Yeah, we do.’ I guess you have to ask yourself: ‘What are you doing? Are you representing the books, or are you diluting the books to represent the time [we’re living in]?’ And I actually think it’s your job to represent the books truthfully and honestly, as they were written.”

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, as seen in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Who does Matt Smith portray in House of the Dragon?

Matt Smith will portray Prince Daemon Targaryen in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. He is the brother of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and hotly contended as an option to succeed the king — if only the king’s daughter wasn’t already named as successor.

Smith has recently spoken out about his character, saying that Daemon Targaryen is “set to cause chaos” in Season 1.

Smith has also described the Targaryens as “bonkers.” This house is already known in Game of Thrones as being very unstable and this looks set to continue in House of the Dragon.

As for how many of the sex scenes will involve Daemon?

“Yeah — slightly too much, if you ask me,” Smith revealed.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on August 21 on HBO Max.