House of the Dragon: Matt Smith describes the Targaryens as ‘bonkers’

With House of the Dragon getting ready to drop next month on HBO, the network has started a campaign to get viewers to tune in.

While it seems likely that many Game of Thrones fans will check out the new series regardless of any promotional matter they see, the network is taking no chances and a new video shows the new actors discussing their roles in the upcoming epic fantasy series.

Most notably, Matt Smith, who will portray Prince Daemon Targaryen, spoke out about how crazy House Targaryen is.

Matt Smith speaks up on House Targaryen

“They’re bonkers, aren’t they?” Smith said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “They’re absolutely mad the Targaryens…They’re quite a cross family, deep down. I think they need a lot, a great deal of therapy.”

“And emotional, they’re so emotional,” D’Arcy chimed in. “And they can’t talk to each other.”

D’Arcy, who portrays Daemon’s older sister, Rhaenyra, also strongly agrees with Smith that this famous house of Westeros needs some serious therapy.

Although, for fans of Game of Thrones, it is well known that House Targaryen did not get any therapy, and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) went quite noticeably “bonkers” in the final season of Game of Thrones and razed King’s Landing to the ground.

What to expect from Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen in Season 1

House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin’s book, Fire and Blood. This means that viewers will be able to delve into this world well before the new series drops next month, and this is something Matt Smith points out in the interview.

“I think they can find out what they want to find out on the internet about Daemon Targaryen,” Smith said. “It’s there for all to see and it’s just my take on everything. He’s a … slightly different creature to most of them, I think.”

As for Rhaenyra? Well, D’Arcy explains that her character was never meant to rule.

“She is both female and never expected to be heir,” D’Arcy said.

The line of succession in the House of the Dragon universe usually sees leadership move from father to son. However, Rhaenyra will be thrust into this role, and things will not go well.

“Everything falls apart the moment that she receives the inheritance,” he said.

This also leads to a gender crisis for Rhaenyra thanks to her identity clashing with the expectations of a usually male-dominated role, which will be explored further in House of the Dragon.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on August 21 on HBO Max.