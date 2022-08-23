House of the Dragon: Matt Smith believes Daemon would have backed Daenerys all the way in Game of Thrones

Matt Smith stars as Daemon Targaryen in Episode 1 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

In the very first episode of House of the Dragon, viewers were introduced to Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).

This character was expected to be the heir to the Iron Throne after King Viserys (Paddy Considine) had not yet produced a male heir. Because Daemon is Viserys’ brother, many assumed he would rule in his place.

However, after the death of the king’s newborn son, Baelon, and Daemon’s cruel comment about Baelon being an “heir for a day,” the king decided to place his only daughter, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), in line for succession after him.

Of course, Daemon also seems to have that trait of madness that plagues the Targaryen family, so many do not want to see him on the Iron Throne for fear that he could become a cruel leader.

In Game of Thrones, this same trait was shown in Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), who first appeared a good leader but finally succumbed to the madness and brutality that her family is so well known for.

Recently, Matt Smith spoke out about his character and how he believes that should he and Daenerys ever have met, Daemon would have supported her wholeheartedly.

Daemon Targaryen would have supported Daenerys Targaryen

In Season 8 of Game of Thrones, Daenerys finally laid claim to the Iron Throne, something she had spent the entire series working toward.

However, even though she was victorious, she still chose to raze King’s Landing, killing many of the people she was supposed to protect.

Speaking to Comic Book, Matt Smith spoke out about Daemon Targaryen and how he believed his character would have supported Daenerys Targaryen in her assault on King’s Landing.

“I’d have backed her all the way,” Smith revealed about his character, Daemon.

“I think he’d have been on the dragon with her, to be honest with you. Let’s have it, this is ours. Get out [of] the way.”

Thankfully, the two characters’ lives fall some 170 years apart, so King’s Landing is safe from a double attack from this obviously lethal duo.

Matt Smith has always supported Daenerys

Matt Smith also revealed that he has always supported Daenerys in Game of Thrones, even at the end when she descended into chaos.

“I backed her,” Smith said. “I backed her all the way.”

As for whether or not his character could make the same spectacular fall as Daenerys, Smith revealed that only time will tell all.

“My coin’s still spinning,” Smith said before revealing that “Daemon is utterly self-destructive.”

So, viewers will have to continue tuning into House of the Dragon to find out which side Daemon’s coin lands on.

House of the Dragon airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on HBO Max.