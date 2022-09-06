House of the Dragon: Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen didn’t speak in Episode 3

Matt Smith stars as Prince Daemon Targaryen in Episode 3 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Episode 3 of House of the Dragon saw Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) battling it out in the Stepstones.

Previously, he had been rejected by his brother, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) as the next in line to rule over Westeros and banished to the Vale.

Not to be disgruntled, Daemon decided to join with Lord Corlys Velaryn (Steve Toussaint) and attack the Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith) in order to claim victory in the Stepstones, which is an important travel route between Westeros and Essos.

It also meant that Daemon could look good among the people of Westeros for finally settling this conflict when the king wouldn’t.

The battle lasted some time but, eventually, Daemon was victorious and killed the Crabfeeder.

Now, he will be named King of the Narrow Sea in Episode 4.

That’s a lot to achieve in a single episode — especially considering Daemon appeared to not utter a single word.

Prince Daemon Targaryen doesn’t say a word in Episode 3

While it was fantastic to see the first battle in House of the Dragon, it was Daemon’s lack of words that has really gotten fans talking.

This was despite the fact that he arrived during a war council between Lord Corlys and his son, Prince Laenor (Theo Nate).

During that scene, Daemon was told that his brother, Viserys, would finally be sending some men to assist in the conflict.

Daemon then went on to offer himself up as a decoy in order to draw out the Crabfeeder. Finally, the prince went on to slaughter the Crabfeeder and drag out his body for all to see.

As pointed out by LadBible, Daemon did actually speak but it was only to call down to Crabfeeder at the very opening of the episode. For the rest of the episode, Daemon remained mute.

Wil Johnson as Vaemond Velaryon, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, and Theo Nate as Prince Laenor Velaryon, as seen in Episode 3 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic Credit: HBO

Fans react to Daemon in Episode 3

Fans were quick to take to social media in order to not only talk about how much they loved the battle at the Stepstones but how impressed they were with Daemon being able to convey so much without speaking.

“Bro did not say a single word and still took the whole episode!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Just realised that Daemon said not one word from the moment he came off the dragon till he walked out with you know what. Matt Smith is killing this role,” another viewer wrote.

While Daemon might not have had much to say in Episode 4 of House of the Dragon, he will definitely be vocalizing in Episode 4.

According to the latest trailer for this episode, Daemon will return to King’s Landing in order to let the king know that he has been named King of the Narrow Sea and to make sure Viserys does not claim his own victory over the Stepstones even though he sent in assistance at the last minute.

House of the Dragon airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on HBO Max.